Electronic Arts (EA) Shareholder Barton Investment Management Raised Holding by $1.55 Million as Shares Declined; Schwab Charles Investment Management Boosted Its Stake in U S Silica Hldgs (SLCA) by $1.25 Million as Stock Price Declined

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Electronic Arts (EA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 15,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 293,819 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.86 million, up from 278,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Electronic Arts for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $93.44. About 4.51M shares traded or 12.80% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (SLCA) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 73,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 672,280 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67M, up from 598,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in U S Silica Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.06. About 989,480 shares traded. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 58.83% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica 1Q Tons Sold Rose 22%; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Provides Update On Capital Allocation Plan; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA SELLS TRANSLOAD ASSETS TO CIG LOGISTICS FOR $75M; 23/03/2018 – U.S. Silica Acquires Performance Materials Leader EP Minerals for $750 Million; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA REPORTS SALE OF TRANSLOAD ASSETS TO CIG LOGISTICS; 26/03/2018 – Valence Advises the Board of Directors of US Silica on Its Acquisition of EP Minerals; 23/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA BUYS EP MINERALS FOR $750M; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group LP Exits Position in U.S. Silica; 14/05/2018 – U.S. SILICA BOARD AUTHORIZES NEW $200M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 08/03/2018 Permian producers can halve sand costs through local sourcing-report

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Forum Energy Technologies In (NYSE:FET) by 456,244 shares to 454,413 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 34,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.82 million shares, and cut its stake in Endo Intl Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP).

More notable recent U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Top Stocks Under $10 – The Motley Fool” on June 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “US Silica’s SandBox Unit Wins Again at the Patent Office on Key Patent Claims – PRNewswire” published on March 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. Silica Confirms In-Basin Frac Sand Pricing Is Strong – Seeking Alpha” on October 29, 2018. More interesting news about U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Wayfair, Valero Energy, Barrick Gold, US Silica, NanoString Technologies, and Pzena Investment Management â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “RBC Capital Markets Downgrades US Silica Holdings, Projects Pricing Pressure Over Next Year – Benzinga” with publication date: September 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life reported 511 shares stake. 5,403 are owned by Ing Groep Nv. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 1.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Focused Wealth Management has invested 0.12% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Fjarde Ap has invested 0.12% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.17% or 133,933 shares in its portfolio. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership owns 0.15% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 20,137 shares. 55,978 are owned by Utah Retirement. M&T Natl Bank Corporation reported 19,961 shares. 327,389 were accumulated by Polar Cap Llp. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 4.21M shares. Ls Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 6,942 shares. Peddock Cap Advsr Ltd Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 122 shares. Techs Crossover Mgmt Vii reported 2.25M shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Llc stated it has 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,005.70 down -26.01 points – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EA, XLNX, MGM – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Forget Activision, Disney Should Buy These Companies Instead – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ORCL, TWTR, EA – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons to Believe in the Contrarian Case for EA Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.