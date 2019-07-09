Electronic Arts (EA) Share Value Declined While Mig Capital Has Boosted Its Position; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shares Rose While Oppenheimer & Close Decreased by $1.06 Million Its Holding

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 11,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 488,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.63M, up from 476,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $93.44. About 4.51 million shares traded or 12.80% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade

Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 20,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,095 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46 million, down from 158,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $56.19. About 12.82 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 797,388 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Moreover, Private Advisor Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 6,169 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Lc owns 6,135 shares. 80,900 were reported by Andra Ap. Dowling And Yahnke Llc has invested 0.05% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Gateway Investment Advisers invested in 0.01% or 13,569 shares. Markel invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdg invested in 90 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Proshare Advisors Lc has 237,116 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Fil Limited invested in 1.50M shares. Barton Mngmt owns 293,819 shares for 4.98% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 1.21 million shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) reported 20,497 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Veritable Limited Partnership has 6,460 shares. Blb&B Advsr Lc holds 0.02% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $2.65 million activity. $114,710 worth of stock was sold by Miele Laura on Friday, February 1. 3,000 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares with value of $306,330 were sold by Schatz Jacob J.. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold $1.01 million worth of stock.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “E3: Morgan Stanley’s 6 Takeaways – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mattel (MAT) Launches Hot Wheels id, Eyes Sales Growth – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DK, EA, OMN – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Take-Two Interactive Does More With Less – Nasdaq” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “EA Stock Breaches 200-Day with Another Ugly Session – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21M and $737.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 29,209 shares to 178,392 shares, valued at $20.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 465,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,176 shares, and cut its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.73 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Peapack Gladstone Corporation holds 366,926 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd holds 1.54% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 176,024 shares. Capital Planning Limited Liability Corp has 0.78% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 47,203 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Salem Investment Counselors Incorporated has 1.82% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Blb&B Advsr Lc holds 1.36% or 214,149 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.96% or 7.01 million shares in its portfolio. Covington Mgmt owns 276,428 shares. Moreover, Palisade Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 2.87% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 336,121 shares. Chemical National Bank & Trust invested 0.93% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bar Harbor Trust Service holds 5.35% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 177,988 shares. Plancorp Lc owns 17,985 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Hikari Pwr has 0.59% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Finemark Bank & Trust And Tru invested in 1.39% or 442,183 shares.