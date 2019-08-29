Electronic Arts (EA) Share Value Declined While Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Increased by $33.66 Million Its Stake; Shikiar Asset Management Cut Its Position in Vicor (VICR) by $1.60 Million

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 50.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 51,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The institutional investor held 49,680 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, down from 101,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $29.79. About 114,131 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR); 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ); 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53 million, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $92.4. About 3.49M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19

Analysts await Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 56.25% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.32 per share. VICR’s profit will be $5.64 million for 53.20 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Vicor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 133.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A 43% Drop In Vicor’s Share Price Is A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on October 15, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Vicor Corporation Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “62 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vicor Introduces 10kW Power Tabletâ„¢ AC-DC Converter – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 15, 2018.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33 million and $238.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 15,925 shares to 29,425 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 5,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Gaming And Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 20 investors sold VICR shares while 41 reduced holdings. only 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 11.51 million shares or 6.96% less from 12.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 839 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Trust Advisors LP holds 0.01% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) or 103,450 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 505,735 shares in its portfolio. 6,271 were accumulated by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 836 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 5,100 shares. Charles Schwab invested in 0% or 94,462 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 155,253 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 600 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 1,270 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Assocs has 0% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 15,500 shares. 212,670 were reported by Oberweis Asset Management Incorporated. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 21,311 shares stake. S Squared Technologies Ltd Liability Corporation owns 99,700 shares for 2.39% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock has 20.14 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership holds 39,700 shares. Manchester Limited Com has 0.03% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 2,120 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 510,524 shares. Moreover, Congress Asset Mngmt Communication Ma has 0.08% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 60,977 shares. Peoples Financial Corp reported 31 shares. 670 are owned by Hartford Fincl Mngmt. Arrow Fincl Corporation reported 55 shares. Foundry Prns Ltd Llc, Minnesota-based fund reported 5,748 shares. Kentucky-based Hl Fincl Svcs Limited has invested 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 4.21 million shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr owns 0.11% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 26,402 shares. Bartlett & Limited has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 6 shares. Principal Fin Gp Incorporated accumulated 435,891 shares.