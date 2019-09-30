Electronic Arts (EA) Share Price Declined While Sirios Capital Management LP Increased Holding by $19.11 Million; Intel (INTC) Holder Joel Isaacson & Company Trimmed Its Stake by $475,123 as Market Valuation Declined

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 27.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc sold 10,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 26,408 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26 million, down from 36,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 14.85M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – Intel Exec Says Companies Need to Better Retain Diverse Talent (Video); 19/03/2018 – Intel Board Votes Unanimously to Extend Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chmn; 15/03/2018 – India Today: China flexes its military muscle power at LAC.Massive Chinese airforce build-up at LAC: Intel sources#ITVideoMor; 05/03/2018 Sen. Rich Burr: ADVISORY: Senate Intel Committee to Hold Security Clearance Reform Hearing This Week; 20/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Committee’s Initial Recommendations on Election Security for 2018 Election Cycle; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Adj EPS 87c; 24/05/2018 – FRANCE TO COORDINATE W/ CANADA ON ARTIFICIAL INTEL.: MACRON; 04/04/2018 – ePlus Wins Healthcare Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 23/05/2018 – Institut Curie Names Intel Lead Partner to Implement High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence in Accelerating; 17/04/2018 – ICON PLC – AGREED ON PRELIMINARY DEAL TERMS WITH INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM FOR USE IN CLINICAL TRIALS

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 78.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 189,220 shares as the company's stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 429,413 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.48 million, up from 240,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $95.67. About 1.65 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500.



Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Tru Advsr LP invested in 0.03% or 133,489 shares. Fincl Architects accumulated 0% or 72 shares. 74,323 were reported by Comerica Savings Bank. Waddell And Reed Inc has 1.08% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). The California-based Crossover Mngmt Vii Limited has invested 8.43% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Parametric Assoc Ltd Company, a Washington-based fund reported 896,472 shares. Van Eck Associates holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 18,904 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 104,601 shares. Dsc Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 2,475 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Jag Management Lc reported 15,366 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Mariner Ltd Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Oakbrook Investments Llc holds 22,400 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Johnson Group Inc owns 11,855 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 9,159 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Epoch Investment Prtn has 0.63% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perspecta Inc by 377,876 shares to 681,860 shares, valued at $15.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 931,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,617 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).



Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.24 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charter Tru invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). First Business Fin Services Inc holds 0.12% or 14,043 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors owns 9,423 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc stated it has 20.68M shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 2.78 million shares. Country Club Tru Company Na has invested 1.8% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Atlas Browninc has 1.31% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 39,681 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 863,391 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc holds 0.37% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 40,458 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has invested 0.01% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 3,532 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Intl Ca invested in 240,865 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Kopp Lc invested in 4,505 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 2.96M shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).