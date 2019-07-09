Electronic Arts (EA) Share Price Declined While Kerrisdale Advisers Has Upped Holding by $27.37 Million; Peddock Capital Advisors Cut Its Holding in Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) by $365,697

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,718 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, down from 24,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $156.62. About 7.45M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 30/05/2018 – China’s tech advance cannot be slowed, says Nvidia CEO; 27/03/2018 – DisplayLink Showcases Highest Resolution Vive Pro With Vive Wireless VR Adaptor at the NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE GREW 4 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO A RECORD $145 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and lnspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”; 27/03/2018 – Kinetica Now Available on NVIDIA GPU Cloud

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 258.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 271,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 375,832 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.20M, up from 104,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $91.88. About 3.90M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.65 million activity. $306,330 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by Schatz Jacob J. on Monday, February 11. 1,250 shares valued at $114,710 were sold by Miele Laura on Friday, February 1. Bruzzo Chris also sold $1.23 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.85M for 45.01 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96M and $184.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,158 shares to 6,063 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Marke (EEM) by 14,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

