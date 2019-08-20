Electronic Arts (EA) Share Price Declined While Coatue Management Has Trimmed Position; Kingfisher Capital Holding in Dominion Resources (D) Increased as Stock Price Declined

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 29.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 737,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.01M, down from 2.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.48B market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $93.25. About 2.95 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 143.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 7,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 2,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $76.89. About 1.95 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.48M shares to 2.11M shares, valued at $496.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 588,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (NASDAQ:BGFV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peddock Cap Advsr Llc owns 122 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ma holds 0.4% or 9.39 million shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 1.21M shares. First Midwest Bankshares Division reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 3,540 shares. First Natl Bank Of Hutchinson stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Finemark National Bank And Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 2,216 shares. Kerrisdale Advisers Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 375,832 shares. Captrust Advsr invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Bluestein R H And Comm has invested 0.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). The Illinois-based Prudential Public Ltd Co has invested 0.29% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Mercer Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 100 shares. Greenwood Associates Llc accumulated 34,122 shares. Fiduciary Trust invested in 0.01% or 2,914 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 893,916 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whitnell And holds 1,533 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 0.39% or 230,613 shares. Brown Advisory Lc reported 18,172 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Fincl Architects Incorporated holds 0.03% or 206 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% stake. Alpha Cubed Limited Co holds 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 3,227 shares. Hilton Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 162 shares stake. Lawson Kroeker Invest Mngmt Ne reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). St Germain D J holds 14,378 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur owns 4,770 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Bp Public Ltd reported 0.28% stake. Birch Hill Limited Liability Co reported 0.12% stake. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 3,445 shares. Massachusetts-based Beaumont Financial Prns Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). First Commonwealth Fincl Pa holds 6,907 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. Another trade for 6,550 shares valued at $499,994 was made by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.

