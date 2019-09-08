Electronic Arts (EA) Position Maintained by British Columbia Investment Management Corp; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Cambridge Financial Group Cut by $169.83 Million Its Holding

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 17.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 40,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 277,675 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.22 million, up from 236,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $98.53. About 2.89 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 1,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 58,667 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92B, down from 60,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS ‘l’VE BEEN SURPRISED THAT THE RATE OF DECLINE HAS NOT MODERATED’ IN NEWSPAPERS; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer Remix: @Microsoft and @intel could rule the world again; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that despite threats of a trade war, the relationship between China and the U.S. will define the next 30 years; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT A FULL YEAR FY ’19 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE NEW U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 21PCT- CONF CALL; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos (NYSE:TJX) by 21,825 shares to 123,059 shares, valued at $6.55B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,419 shares, and has risen its stake in C. H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 21,282 shares. Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us has invested 1.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Limited Com holds 54,844 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Hl Limited Liability Company holds 4.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 2.67M shares. Osborne Capital Ltd has invested 3.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Corp has 2.1% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 255,640 shares. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca has 0.78% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ancora Advsrs Ltd accumulated 240,830 shares. Colrain Ltd holds 5.92% or 42,848 shares in its portfolio. Martin Mgmt Limited Liability owns 1,971 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Liability Company invested 5.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aviance Cap Mngmt Llc invested in 0.15% or 8,694 shares. Bluestein R H & Com owns 486,803 shares. Pitcairn reported 1.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Bridgecreek Invest Management Limited Liability has 0.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 34,112 shares to 114,870 shares, valued at $9.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 21,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,688 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).