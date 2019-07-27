Electronic Arts (EA) Position Maintained by Anderson Hoagland & Co; As Usa Technologies (USAT) Share Price Rose, Holder P-A-W Capital Increased Holding

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 50.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 3,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,745 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $952,000, up from 6,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $89.51. About 2.28 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $400.81M market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $6.68. About 613,994 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.37% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT); 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR; 22/03/2018 – USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018; 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M; 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M; 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering; 08/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $138 MLN TO $142 MLN

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.65 million activity. 1,250 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares with value of $114,710 were sold by Miele Laura. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold 10,000 shares worth $1.01M. Bruzzo Chris sold $1.23M worth of stock or 12,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banque Pictet And Cie holds 253,584 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Kerrisdale Advisers Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 7.37% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 4.03M are owned by Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp. M&T Bankshares has 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 93,576 shares in its portfolio. Finemark Bank Trust owns 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 2,216 shares. Cibc Ww has 287,016 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 3,540 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mngmt LP reported 1.47M shares. Colony Group Limited Liability Company invested in 49,856 shares. 138,493 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. 1.62M are owned by Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Accuvest holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 11,199 shares. Cornerstone accumulated 349 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Lc holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 40,000 shares to 95,000 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marchex Inc (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 199,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03M shares, and cut its stake in Allot Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Ltd Com invested in 422,604 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Paw invested in 320,000 shares. 3 are held by Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada. Shannon River Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 600,501 shares. Jump Trading Limited Co reported 31,900 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 114,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Foundation Capital Lc, a California-based fund reported 474,066 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has 0% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). S Squared Technologies reported 488,031 shares. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Co holds 13,633 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Prns Inc accumulated 4,133 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Greenwood Cap Assocs Ltd Company invested in 0.04% or 33,386 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Ser Gp has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT).