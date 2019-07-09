Electronic Arts (EA) Position Lifted by Jag Capital Management Llc; Ativo Capital Management Raised Its Raytheon Co (RTN) Holding by $1.24 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 148.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 6,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, up from 4,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $174.93. About 2.23M shares traded or 10.61% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb Il; 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification; 09/03/2018 – RPT-CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B; 18/04/2018 – Raytheon builds small satellites for Department of Homeland Security; 17/05/2018 – Raytheon Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 25/03/2018 – RTN: New angle suggests this is actually a spectacular failure of a #Saudi interceptor and not the missile fired at #Riyadh

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) by 622.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 127,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 148,504 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.09M, up from 20,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $92.05. About 4.48M shares traded or 12.04% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Bancshares And Trust Limited stated it has 1.29% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Bancorporation Of America Corporation De reported 2.37 million shares stake. Myriad Asset Mngmt stated it has 2.74% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Colony Grp holds 49,856 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt holds 0.86% or 249,670 shares in its portfolio. Ims Cap reported 7,674 shares. Tortoise Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Allen Inv Mngmt Ltd holds 2,446 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cypress Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.09% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). C M Bidwell Assocs Limited reported 30 shares stake. Schwartz Investment Counsel holds 0.21% or 38,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Com Mn has 0.05% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Kornitzer Cap Management Incorporated Ks reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.11% or 835,921 shares in its portfolio. Markel has 112,400 shares.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $612.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) by 688,630 shares to 63,972 shares, valued at $905,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Class C by 384 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,318 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: All Eyes on the Fed – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: QCOM, VZ, EA – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “S&P 500 Movers: EA, FANG – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Reasons to Buy Nvidia Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Forget Activision, Disney Should Buy These Companies Instead – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $2.65 million activity. Miele Laura sold $114,710 worth of stock. $1.01 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR. Schatz Jacob J. sold $306,330 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Defense Stocks to Watch – The Motley Fool” on June 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Raytheon Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Raytheon Company is Fair to Shareholders â€“ RTN – GlobeNewswire” published on June 10, 2019, Digitaljournal.com published: “NYSE:RTN Investor Alert: Investigation of Takeover of Raytheon Company – Press Release – Digital Journal” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ARRY, RTN, DATA and MDSO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “RAYTHEON COMPANY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Raytheon Company – RTN – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $237.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 12,390 shares to 25,559 shares, valued at $945,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 4,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,914 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (NYSE:LYB).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. Shares for $1.84M were sold by Lawrence Taylor W on Wednesday, February 13. 3,501 shares were sold by Wood Michael J, worth $643,693 on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Mgmt has invested 1.04% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Grisanti Cap Mngmt Limited accumulated 355 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Guardian Capital Ltd Partnership reported 86,589 shares stake. The Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.54% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd stated it has 242,231 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv holds 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 25 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0.33% or 397,090 shares. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.19% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). The Japan-based Asset Mngmt One has invested 0.16% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Benedict Advisors reported 1.78% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Huntington Retail Bank reported 0.08% stake. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt has 1,100 shares. Mairs invested in 0% or 1,375 shares. Telemus reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Artemis Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 823,430 shares.