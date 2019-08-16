Electronic Arts (EA) Position Held by Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd; Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) Market Value Rose While Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Upped Holding

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 237.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 20,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 28,895 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, up from 8,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $89.75. About 1.98 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) by 19.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 27,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The institutional investor held 174,055 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.13M, up from 146,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $71.73. About 627,346 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 78C; 15/05/2018 – Recruiter Brain Drain Strikes LPL — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 11/04/2018 – LPL Financial Spends Big on Recruitment — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – RPT-Goldman Sachs adds LPL Financial to its securities-lending business; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs adds LPL Financial to its securities-lending business; 26/04/2018 – LPL Financial and 626 Financial Welcome Tom Anderton and Ryan Howard; 08/05/2018 – Infinity Announces Presentations On lPl-549 At Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – LPL FINL FEB. TOTAL NET NEW ASSETS $1.6B; 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q Rev $1.24B

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,265 shares to 62,852 shares, valued at $35.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Tr (IGHG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.86, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold LPLA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 76.20 million shares or 0.69% more from 75.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.08% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 11,902 shares. Origin Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 205,500 shares. Voloridge Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, Florida-based fund reported 38,035 shares. Susquehanna International Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 37,519 shares or 0% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 257,195 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Frontier Mngmt accumulated 1.22% or 2.46M shares. Waddell And Reed Financial reported 0.11% stake. Qs Ltd Liability Corp holds 167 shares. Virginia-based Quantitative Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.09% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). 14,504 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.03% or 1.19 million shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia owns 0.01% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 7,700 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited accumulated 5,688 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

More notable recent LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LPL Financial Welcomes Lumen Financial Planning & Wealth Management – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LPL Financial (LPLA) Completes Allen & Company Acquisition – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LPL Financial Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LPL Financial Welcomes Blue Line Wealth Management – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Here’s Why Electronic Arts’ Stock Grew 75% In 5 Years – Forbes” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Electronic Arts Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:EA) 15% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bear of the Day: Electronic Arts (EA) – Nasdaq” published on September 28, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Electronic Arts to Webcast 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders – Business Wire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Accuvest Advsr has 0.62% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 11,199 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. Covington Mgmt owns 35,385 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As owns 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 33,845 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP owns 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 4,943 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding reported 0.24% stake. Barton Invest Management invested 4.98% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Boothbay Fund Lc reported 0.14% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 6,169 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Us Fincl Bank De has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Ent Fincl Services Corp invested in 262 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tiedemann Ltd Co accumulated 3,580 shares. Sei Investments has 0.07% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 2,216 were reported by Finemark Savings Bank And.