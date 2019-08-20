Electronic Arts (EA) Position Held by Kerrisdale Advisers Llc; Stanley-Laman Group LTD Stake in A T & T (T) Has Raised by $316,231 as Stock Value Rose

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 258.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 271,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 375,832 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.20 million, up from 104,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.50B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $93.29. About 3.42 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd increased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 23.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd bought 10,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 53,352 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, up from 43,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $35.1. About 16.22 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/03/2018 – Time Warner: Dividend Payable May 1 With April 10 Record Date, Aligning Timing With AT&T Dividend Timing; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 25/04/2018 – AT&T sinks following revenue, EPS miss; 29/03/2018 – AT&T IS SAID TO DEVELOP NETWORKING SWITCH: INFORMATION; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Cites Current Market Conditions; 27/04/2018 – AT&T Announces Preliminary Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Judge in AT&T-Time Warner Case Sets June 12 Hearing to Announce Ruling on Deal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe And Rusling Inc owns 6,972 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Pictet National Bank And Trust Limited accumulated 28,895 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 165,126 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Dubuque Bancorp Trust Co reported 154 shares. 31,000 were accumulated by Bp Plc. Kj Harrison Prtnrs Inc owns 15,200 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Trust Comm reported 0.05% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Blackrock holds 0.09% or 20.14 million shares in its portfolio. Moody Natl Bank Division accumulated 42,201 shares. Hightower stated it has 6,561 shares. California-based First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has invested 0.06% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited owns 9,040 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Adage Cap Prtn Gru Incorporated Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.09% or 372,600 shares. 4,423 are owned by Commerce Retail Bank. 224,762 are owned by Millennium Mngmt Limited Com.

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd, which manages about $747.00M and $411.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in N V R Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 144 shares to 1,743 shares, valued at $4.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermax Ltd Inr 2.0 by 63,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,707 shares, and cut its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 8.99M shares. Schulhoff And Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 101,387 shares. Argi Inv Svcs Limited Liability holds 0.2% or 112,834 shares in its portfolio. 45,893 are held by Jaffetilchin Investment Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Wedge L LP Nc reported 0% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 81.56M were accumulated by Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc owns 0.08% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 33,698 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Laffer Invs owns 63,747 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.54% or 1.75 million shares. Selway Asset Mngmt has 2.06% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Accredited Investors holds 18,679 shares. The Florida-based Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.9% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Guggenheim Ltd Liability holds 0.44% or 1.74 million shares in its portfolio. Kanawha Capital, Virginia-based fund reported 219,509 shares.

