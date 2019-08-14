Electronic Arts (EA) Position Has Raised by Mig Capital Llc; Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Position in Take (TTWO) Boosted as Share Price Rose

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 25.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 13,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 67,542 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37 million, up from 53,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $127.53. About 1.50 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 02/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 04/04/2018 – Take-Two hosting the very first esports draft today – @NBA2K CEO Strauss Zelnick explains the company’s new venture $TTWO; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $1.53 TO $1.80; 28/05/2018 – INDIA’S LARSEN AND TOUBRO EXEC SAYS PRIVATE SECTOR ORDER FLOW WILL STILL TAKE TWO YEARS TO COME IN FULL FORM; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c; 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP SHR TO RANGE FROM $1.53 TO $1.80; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Board Size Increases to 7 Members From 6; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 11,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 488,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.63 million, up from 476,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $92.34. About 2.03 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21 million and $737.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 465,258 shares to 54,176 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 5.23M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.74 million shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buying the E-Sports Boom – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will Electronic Arts Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Electronic Arts (EA) Gains From Expanding Games Portfolio – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) Incurs Loss in Q1, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Anderson Hoagland has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Nbw Cap Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 27,974 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 297,316 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 146,556 are owned by Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Company. Alps Advisors reported 4,992 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc accumulated 0.14% or 17,444 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 66,468 shares. Accuvest Global Advsrs has invested 0.62% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Ally Fin Inc owns 35,000 shares. Moreover, Mig Cap Limited Liability Company has 6.73% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Hartford Management reported 670 shares stake. Tuttle Tactical Management has invested 0.95% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 0.2% or 3,249 shares. Doliver Advsr Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 16,895 shares. Leisure Capital Mngmt stated it has 8,608 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 1,357 shares. Jefferies Limited Co stated it has 6,556 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Carroll Fincl Associates invested in 0% or 124 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr has 12 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Adage Cap Partners Gp Ltd Liability owns 514,933 shares. Shelton Management has 1,050 shares. 15,456 were reported by Stifel Fincl. Tower Capital Llc (Trc) reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Polar Llp has 78,273 shares. Smith Asset Gp Ltd Partnership invested in 13,500 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 34 shares. Los Angeles Cap Equity Rech Incorporated reported 138,994 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Pier Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 3,021 shares. Artemis Inv Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 145,610 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Ameriprise Fin reported 0.06% stake.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Solid Demand for Educational Toys to Drive Toys & Games Industry – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EA Stock Has Much to Prove to Investors Going Into Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Game Over? Not for These 3 Video Game Giants – The Motley Fool” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hasbro (HAS) Stock Gains on Q2 Earnings and Revenue Beat – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GSKY, NPTN, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $804.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9,845 shares to 79,967 shares, valued at $12.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Company/The (NYSE:DIS) by 3,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,201 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).