Electronic Arts (EA) Position Has Lifted by Meritage Group Lp; Ezcorp (EZPW) Valuation Declined While Lonestar Capital Management Increased Holding by $2.41 Million

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ezcorp Inc (EZPW) by 52.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 267,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.12% . The hedge fund held 773,004 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.32M, up from 505,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ezcorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.74. About 547,174 shares traded or 39.32% up from the average. EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) has declined 12.83% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical EZPW News: 17/05/2018 – Ezcorp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 02/05/2018 – Ezcorp 2Q EPS 23c; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q EPS CONT OPS 21C, EST. 19C; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP Reports 47% Increase in Second Quarter Net Income; 09/03/2018 Ezcorp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 270% to 29 Days; 22/05/2018 – EZPW: NO FATALITIES IN ACCIDENT, MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES; 22/05/2018 – Ezcorp: No Fatalities in Accident of Aircraft Carrying Four EZCORP Employees; 22/05/2018 – EZPW: AIRCRAFT CARRYING 4 EMPLOYEES IN RUNWAY OVERRUN ACCIDENT; 25/04/2018 – Ezcorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $202.0M (2 EST.)

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 673747.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 1.35M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 1.35M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $136.47M, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $96.62. About 1.78 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 123,981 shares to 1.68 million shares, valued at $16.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,500 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 13 investors sold EZPW shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 47.47 million shares or 0.73% less from 47.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Limited Co stated it has 0% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Bridgeway Mgmt invested in 344,269 shares. State Street invested in 0% or 1.45M shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 5,630 shares in its portfolio. First Wilshire Securities Mngmt invested in 2.22% or 589,149 shares. Lafitte Capital Management LP invested in 5.40M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 4,181 shares. Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) for 21,377 shares. D E Shaw And, New York-based fund reported 383,287 shares. 3,419 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Cna Financial holds 83,800 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 81,400 are held by Arizona State Retirement. Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 0% or 302,285 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 58,406 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Co reported 4,654 shares stake. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Davis Selected Advisers owns 2,960 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Davenport And Llc invested in 0.07% or 55,426 shares. Swedbank has invested 1.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Axa reported 257,351 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt reported 5,206 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amer Century Cos Inc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Logan Cap Mngmt holds 109,945 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Barton Invest Mgmt reported 294,986 shares stake. Stifel owns 252,846 shares. 1.83M were accumulated by Carmignac Gestion. Prudential Public Ltd Co owns 969,093 shares. Fulton Bancorporation Na holds 12,962 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

