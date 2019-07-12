Electronic Arts (EA) Market Value Declined While Jag Capital Management Has Increased Holding; Banbury Partners Has Lifted Fair Isaac (FICO) Holding

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) by 622.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 127,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 148,504 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.09M, up from 20,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $92.86. About 1.48 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 4,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,404 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.79M, up from 119,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $344.55. About 98,169 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 62.85% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 06/03/2018 Al Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.02B; 06/03/2018 – FICO Cybersecurity Insurance Dashboard Gives Underwriters Powerful Modeling and Analysis Tools; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 30/04/2018 – FICO OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP EPS $4.47; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Eva Manolis Elected as a Director of the Company; 07/03/2018 – FICO Data: 10 Percent More Debit Cards Were Compromised in U.S. Last Year; 14/03/2018 – FICO’s Lock on Mortgage Credit Scores Comes Under Fire

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ghp Investment Advisors reported 22,344 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Fmr Lc has 26,525 shares. Bank Of America De invested in 0.01% or 124,443 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Lc has invested 0% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 6,833 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 18,166 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% or 913 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 7,504 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 2,100 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.03% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 0% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 26 shares. 1.07 million were reported by Neuberger Berman Llc. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 4,766 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Chartis Research Names FICO a Category Leader in AI for Financial Services – PRNewswire” on April 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Equifax Stock Investors Are Still Paying For 2017 Data Breach – Investorplace.com” published on March 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Companies That Pass the â€œSnapâ€ Test – The Motley Fool” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Momo Inc (MOMO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FICO Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $8.19 million activity. The insider Wehmann James M sold $1.15 million. $1.91 million worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) was sold by Wells Stuart on Tuesday, January 22. 2,000 shares valued at $470,767 were sold by Leonard Michael S on Friday, February 8. Scadina Mark R also sold $2.32 million worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) shares.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $345.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 434,686 shares to 590,203 shares, valued at $19.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 213,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23M shares, and cut its stake in Pivotal Software Inc.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $612.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRKB) by 86,218 shares to 1,600 shares, valued at $321,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,346 shares, and cut its stake in Take Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Myriad Asset Management Limited accumulated 300,000 shares. Amica Mutual invested 0.31% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). D E Shaw & holds 1.51M shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Advsrs Asset Mgmt Inc has 28,885 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Fil Limited reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno accumulated 70,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 45,043 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 7,639 are held by Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.11% or 25,163 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 72,679 shares. First Mercantile Trust invested in 0.05% or 2,037 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt owns 0.04% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 20,044 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Aqr Cap Management Ltd holds 0.17% or 1.62 million shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After “Apex Legends Season 2″ Disappointment, Is Electronic Arts a Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “E3: Morgan Stanley’s 6 Takeaways – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “‘Apex’ engagement driving EA upside – Piper – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DK, EA, OMN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $2.65 million activity. 3,000 shares were sold by Schatz Jacob J., worth $306,330 on Monday, February 11. Bruzzo Chris also sold $1.23 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares. $114,710 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by Miele Laura on Friday, February 1.