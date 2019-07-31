Electronic Arts (EA) Market Value Declined While Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Increased Its Holding; Proxima Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by $2.29 Million

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 35.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 109,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.81% with the market. The hedge fund held 196,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, down from 305,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $27.24. About 364,786 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 6.61% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C, EST. 40C; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings to Santander Retail Auto Lease Trust 2018-A Notes; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C; 02/05/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK ISSUES SEK500M 4-YEAR SR UNSECURED FRN; 30/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA (SC) Weakness Said Tied to Earlier Rumors Related to Fiat (FCAU); 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Declares Dividend of 5c; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA 1Q Net $242.3M; 06/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES 8 TRANCHES OF SANTANDER CONSUMER SPAIN AUTO; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Santander Consumer Bank AS at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53M, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.95% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $92.96. About 6.19 million shares traded or 57.37% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x

Analysts await Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 4.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.64 per share. SC’s profit will be $235.66M for 10.16 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.19% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.54 million activity. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold $1.01 million worth of stock or 10,000 shares. 1,250 shares valued at $114,710 were sold by Miele Laura on Friday, February 1. 3,000 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares with value of $306,330 were sold by Schatz Jacob J..

