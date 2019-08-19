Electronic Arts (EA) Market Valuation Declined While South Dakota Investment Council Has Lowered by $303,000 Its Position; Ares Management Upped Position in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) by $747,880

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 5,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $559,000, down from 8,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $91.36. About 242,207 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 149,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.61% . The institutional investor held 2.25M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.05M, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.38% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $2.45. About 1.35M shares traded. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has declined 29.53% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CCO News: 30/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor 4Q Loss $543M; 05/03/2018 Lenders extend debt deadline for U.S. broadcaster iHeartMedia; 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Group LP Exits Position in Clear Channel; 08/03/2018 – JCDECAUX COULD EYE CLEAR CHANNEL OR OUTFRONT ASSETS IN US: CFO; 03/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Provides Update on Form 10-K Filing; 30/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL COMMENTS IN EARNINGS STATEMENT; 11/05/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO FILE 10-Q ON MAY 22; 04/05/2018 – ITALY’S MONCLER CCO SAYS APRIL SALES GOING WELL BUT “BACK TO NORMAL”; 08/03/2018 – UNIPER CCO KEITH MARTIN SPEAKS ON LNG IN DUSSELDORF; 28/03/2018 – Hapag-Lloyd: CCO Thorsten Haeser to Step Down Effective March 31

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87 billion and $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.91M shares to 548,472 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 112,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,887 shares, and cut its stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth (NYSE:TPVG).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $5.07 million activity. COLEMAN BRIAN D. bought $48,852 worth of stock. Shares for $35,442 were bought by WELLS SCOTT on Wednesday, August 14. MORELAND W BENJAMIN also bought $913,680 worth of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) on Thursday, August 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold CCO shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 31.87 million shares or 0.64% less from 32.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.10M shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 721,094 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) for 49,109 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 1,740 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The has invested 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Gabelli Company Advisers stated it has 31,000 shares. 100 were reported by Huntington Bancorp. Dupont Cap Management reported 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). New York-based Taconic Cap Advisors LP has invested 0.02% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 117,000 shares. North Carolina-based Bancorp Of America De has invested 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Gabelli Funds Lc reported 3.13M shares. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Partners has 0% invested in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). American International stated it has 24,292 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tb Alternative Assets has invested 0.21% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Cypress Management Ltd Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 4,675 shares. Pension stated it has 0.13% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Highstreet Asset Mngmt holds 7,639 shares. First Mercantile holds 0.05% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 2,037 shares. Copper Rock Capital Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 173,190 shares. Regions Fincl holds 0.04% or 30,998 shares. Ci Investments Inc holds 0.27% or 474,590 shares. Atlanta Management L L C holds 0.17% or 342,756 shares. Axa has invested 0.1% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Ferguson Wellman Mgmt Inc holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 249,670 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada owns 500,724 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 0.07% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) owns 4,631 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 107,388 shares to 145,988 shares, valued at $5.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 186,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO).

