Electronic Arts (EA) Market Valuation Declined While Pioneer Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake; Healthequity (HQY) Stock Value Rose While Diker Management Has Raised Its Position

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 60.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The hedge fund held 33,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $62.74. About 755,216 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 14.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 506,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 3.07M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $312.07M, down from 3.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $89.56. About 2.46 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $70.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) by 161,697 shares to 839,743 shares, valued at $24.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 27,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,128 shares, and has risen its stake in A.O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advsrs Inc has 0.03% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Alps Advsrs owns 4,992 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Srs Inv Mgmt Lc has 5.83% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 2.55 million shares. Ellington Mngmt Gru Lc invested in 4,900 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Lazard Asset Lc has invested 0.55% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Sun Life Financial has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Hood River Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 5,692 shares. Sandy Spring Financial Bank reported 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Dubuque Savings Bank And Com stated it has 154 shares. Fosun Ltd reported 5,667 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 23,337 shares. Hudson Bay Mgmt Lp stated it has 72,679 shares.