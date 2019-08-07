Electronic Arts (EA) Market Valuation Declined While Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Trimmed Its Holding; First Hawaiian Bank Raised Its Bk Of America (BAC) Position

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 4,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 20,497 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, down from 24,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $90.1. About 3.60 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Bk Of America Corp (BAC) by 33.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 57,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 230,698 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37M, up from 173,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Bk Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 62.93 million shares traded or 28.30% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 06/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $34; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America’s Once Giant Mortgage Business Is Now `Other’; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 07/05/2018 – U.S. Convertible Bond Sales Up 11% in 2018, BofA Leads; 15/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – BofA Financials Co-Head Is Said to Be Among Two Bankers Exiting; 12/03/2018 – Funko Announces Participation in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 02/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 13/04/2018 – $XLF Financials turned lower after being higher this morning on earnings. $JPM $C $BAC etc; 22/05/2018 – BOFA’S FAN XING TO LEAD GLOBAL CREDIT, SPEC. SITUATIONS IN ASIA

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,504 shares to 88,176 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,189 shares, and cut its stake in Lincoln National Corp (NYSE:LNC).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.54 million activity. $306,330 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by Schatz Jacob J. on Monday, February 11. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold $1.01M worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Tuesday, February 12.

