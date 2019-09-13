Electronic Arts (EA) Market Valuation Declined While Meritage Group LP Upped Stake; Seabridge Gold (SA) Stock Value Rose While Weiss Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.90 Million

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 673747.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 1.35M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 1.35 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $136.47M, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $98.98. About 655,398 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (SA) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 145,850 shares as the company's stock rose 19.98% . The hedge fund held 971,734 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.14 million, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Seabridge Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $840.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.36. About 177,878 shares traded. Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) has risen 17.01% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.01% the S&P500.

More notable recent Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "86 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga" on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Vale suspends operations at second largest iron ore mine – Seeking Alpha" published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Don't Buy Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks – Yahoo Finance" on August 24, 2019.

Analysts await Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) to report earnings on November, 13. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Seabridge Gold Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 83,875 shares to 195,436 shares, valued at $14.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Social Cap Hedosophia Hldgs by 175,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,312 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (PFF).

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Why Disney Is Selling Fox's Video Game Business – The Motley Fool" on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TSN, TWTR, EA – Nasdaq" published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "3 Reasons to Believe in the Contrarian Case for EA Stock – Nasdaq" on June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Finemark Retail Bank Tru holds 2,187 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel, a Michigan-based fund reported 127,035 shares. 15,430 are owned by Coastline Tru Co. Alyeska Investment Gp Limited Partnership holds 0.86% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 622,952 shares. Investment House Lc invested in 7,965 shares. Colony Gru Ltd Com invested in 131,746 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Confluence Wealth Management Limited Liability invested in 4,943 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Swiss Bank invested in 0.11% or 977,855 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc has 896,472 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Tcw Gp stated it has 124,373 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion State Bank has 389,925 shares. Prudential has 0.05% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 299,152 shares. Maplelane Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.11% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 50,001 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 63,811 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Victory Management Inc owns 29,467 shares.