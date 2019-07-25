Electronic Arts (EA) Market Valuation Declined While Marshall Wace Llp Upped Its Position; Boston Research & Management Boosted Stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by $2.57 Million as Share Price Rose

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Electronic Arts (EA) by 285.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 371,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 501,670 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.99 million, up from 130,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Electronic Arts for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $89.16. About 2.68M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 313.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 23,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,495 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, up from 7,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $143.21. About 7.17M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Investors Bet That Fox and Disney Will Toss Financial Sense Aside; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Peyton Manning will say no to ESPN, replacing Jon Gruden; 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 24/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES ‘AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EARN $210M IN OPENING WKND; 28/03/2018 – WABC-NYC: Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney and Dark Horse partner for ‘Aladdin’ graphic novel prequel; 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 66,468 shares. Us Savings Bank De holds 0.02% or 83,641 shares in its portfolio. Kepos Cap Lp stated it has 20,137 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Ajo Lp has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Gulf Intl Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.13% or 71,503 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 835,921 shares. Ims Cap Mgmt has 7,674 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.1% stake. Mitchell Mgmt holds 13,437 shares. Strategic Advisors Llc reported 1.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Raymond James And Associates holds 82,947 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Camarda Limited Liability Corp, a Florida-based fund reported 6 shares. The New York-based Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Ltd stated it has 614 shares. 35,403 were reported by Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Ltd Liability Co.

