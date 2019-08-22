Electronic Arts (EA) Market Valuation Declined While Huntington National Bank Has Lowered Its Holding by $306,535; Needham Investment Management Cut Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position as Stock Value Rose

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 1,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00M, down from 21,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $255.04. About 1.00M shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 3,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 100,972 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.26M, down from 104,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $94.62. About 2.44M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance" on June 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "10 Stocks To Watch For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga" published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Becton, Dickinson Accelerates Its Growth – Yahoo Finance" on August 13, 2019.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $294.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA) by 42,500 shares to 162,200 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amber Rd Inc (NYSE:AMBR) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Ttm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TTMI).

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2,776 shares to 3,216 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 22,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,462 shares, and has risen its stake in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH).

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Why Electronic Arts Jumped 17% in January – Nasdaq" on February 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "DISH Network (DISH) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Down Y/Y – Nasdaq" published on July 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "Electronic Arts to Webcast 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders – Business Wire" on July 25, 2019.