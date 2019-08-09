Electronic Arts (EA) Market Valuation Declined While Brant Point Investment Management Has Increased by $2.39 Million Its Position; Avis Budget Group (CAR) Stake Maintained by James Investment Research Inc

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) by 77.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 10,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 23,294 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $812,000, up from 13,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Avis Budget Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $31.8. About 774,801 shares traded. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has risen 6.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 16/04/2018 – AVIS SAYS TWO SRS NOMINEES APPOINTED TO THE BOARD; 09/05/2018 – Avis Opens Car Sales Locations, Offering Previously-Owned Vehicles at Competitive Prices; 30/05/2018 – Avis Budget Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 21/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP: INCLUDES THREE SRS NOMINEES ON SLATE; 16/04/2018 – Avis Budget Group Enters into New Cooperation Agreement With SRS Investment Management; 16/05/2018 – Avis Budget Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Consumer Edge for May. 23; 21/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP-FILED PRELIMINARY PROXY MATERIALS WITH SECURITIES, EXCHANGE COMMISSION IN CONNECTION WITH CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET – SRS AGREED TO STANDSTILL & VOTING COMMITMENTS BEGINNING ON DATE OF NEW COOPERATION AGREEMENT AND ENDING ON EARLIER OF JANUARY 25, 2020; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – COMPANY’S SLATE FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING ALSO INCLUDES GLENN LURIE AND FRANCIS SHAMMO, NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEES; 16/04/2018 – Avis Budget Group: Jagdeep Pahwa and Carl Sparks Appointed to Bd

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 118.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 23,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 43,639 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.21% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $95.23. About 3.85M shares traded or 1.47% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $796.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 14,105 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interxion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) by 7,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,754 shares, and cut its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.54 million activity. Schatz Jacob J. sold $306,330 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Monday, February 11. Bruzzo Chris sold 12,000 shares worth $1.23 million.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Electronic Arts is Now Oversold (EA) – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “‘Apex Legends’ charges up EA’s quarterly revenue beat – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will Electronic Arts Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Electronic Arts (EA) – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Should Owners of Electronic Arts Stock Be Worried About the CEOâ€™s Share Sales? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 625,709 were reported by Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.44% or 140,985 shares. Bailard holds 33,252 shares. Highstreet Asset Inc holds 0.04% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 7,639 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.48% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Cambridge Investment Rech holds 13,324 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 3,540 shares. 400 are held by Financial Management. Benjamin F Edwards & has 0.02% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 2,199 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 1.08M shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 122,719 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.11% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 198 are owned by Motco. Art Ltd Liability Company reported 4,441 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment is 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 23 investors sold CAR shares while 83 reduced holdings. only 40 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 75.64 million shares or 3.93% less from 78.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,600 are held by Strs Ohio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 4,455 shares stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv holds 22,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dupont Capital stated it has 0.02% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Country Tru Bank, Illinois-based fund reported 200 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Pnc Finance Services has 0% invested in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). James Inv Research Inc holds 23,294 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. World Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) for 7,472 shares. Guggenheim Limited Co stated it has 21,692 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Ltd Liability reported 33,171 shares stake. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt stated it has 18,300 shares. Nomura Hldgs reported 4.16M shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd reported 33,845 shares stake. 9,645 were reported by Gsa Cap Limited Liability Partnership.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $148.01 million activity.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64 billion and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp Class A (NYSE:LEN) by 103,103 shares to 31,510 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 14,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,645 shares, and cut its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH).