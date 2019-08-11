Electronic Arts (EA) Market Valuation Declined While Barton Investment Management Has Upped Stake; Toyota Motor (TM) Shares Rose While Fiera Capital Upped Its Position

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Electronic Arts (EA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 15,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 293,819 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.86M, up from 278,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Electronic Arts for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $91.97. About 3.50M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500.

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (TM) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 4,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 111,790 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.19 million, up from 107,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Toyota Motor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.98. About 127,203 shares traded. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) has declined 4.39% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TM News: 15/03/2018 – TALEX SA TLX.WA – SIGNS 5-YEAR DEAL WITH TOYOTA MOTOR POLAND LTD FOR IT SERVICES USING CO’S DATA CENTRE INFRASTRUCTURE; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Toyota Auto Rcvbls 2018-B Owner Tr Nts Rtgs; 05/03/2018 – TOYOTA:COS. TO ACCELERATE HYDROGEN STATIONS DEPLOYMENT IN JAPAN; 09/05/2018 – Toyota Motor Full-Year Net Profit Rises to Y2.49 Trillion; 19/04/2018 – Pickup Truck Market in the US 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Fiat Chrysler, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Nissan & Toyota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – Consumer Guide Auto: #TOYOTA’s best seller is all new for 2019. Here’s the scoop: #NYIAS; 15/03/2018 – ValueWalk: Uber Said To Be Close To Selling Its Self-Driving Tech To Toyota; 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Toyota, BMW in battle with South Africa over support plan- Bloomberg; 27/04/2018 – TOYOTA TSUSHO 8015.T 2017/18 GROUP (IFRS) PRETAX PROFIT 209.75 BLN YEN (+48.9 %); 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC – EXPANDS PRESENCE IN BRAZIL, ACQUIRES NEW TOYOTA MARKET AREA IN SÃO PAULO

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,089 shares to 14,630 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dtf Tax (NYSE:DTF) by 89,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,435 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

