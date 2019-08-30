Electronic Arts (EA) Market Valuation Declined While Anderson Hoagland & Co Lifted Its Stake; Bollard Group Has Lowered Its Holding in Nvidia (NVDA) by $2.26 Million as Valuation Declined

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 50.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 3,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 9,745 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $952,000, up from 6,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $93.88. About 284,725 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 86.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 12,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 2,025 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 14,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $169.2. About 2.74M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 09/04/2018 – BOXX Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network Professional Visualization Partner of the Year Award; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q REV. $3.21B, EST. $2.90B; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Even Better as AI, Games Fuel Sales; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY OEM SALES INCLUDED $289 MILLION RELATED TO GPUS FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING; 30/05/2018 – Acer Announces New Servers Powered by NVIDIA Tesla GPUs at GTC Taiwan 2018; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless Al for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 13/03/2018 – Hard OCP: AMD – NVIDIA and GPU Development Deceleration

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78B and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 6,285 shares to 150,594 shares, valued at $20.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 11,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,539 shares, and has risen its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Hldg owns 650 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 1St Source Bank, Indiana-based fund reported 6,278 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd owns 2,588 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Pettee reported 0.24% stake. Psagot Investment House Limited holds 1.04% or 136,789 shares. 21,991 are owned by Perigon Wealth Lc. Sun Life Finance reported 1,031 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.02% or 34,754 shares. Bollard Ltd Co reported 2,025 shares stake. 3,438 were accumulated by Cypress Group Inc. Hwg Holdings Limited Partnership invested in 0.93% or 5,201 shares. Bb&T Corp accumulated 15,365 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.49 million shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts-based Athena Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.07% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

