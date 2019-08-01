Electronic Arts (EA) Investors: Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Buy Rating, Sees $115.0000/Share; MAV BEAUTY BRANDS COMMON SHARES CAN (MAVBF) Shorts Down By 33.33%

MAV BEAUTY BRANDS INC COMMON SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) had a decrease of 33.33% in short interest. MAVBF’s SI was 17,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 33.33% from 26,100 shares previously. It closed at $4.8987 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

They currently have a $115.0000 price target on Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA). Stifel Nicolaus’s target would suggest a potential upside of 24.32% from the company’s stock close price. This was revealed to investors in a research report on Thursday morning.

The stock increased 4.44% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $92.5. About 10.10 million shares traded or 148.50% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold Electronic Arts Inc. shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.17% or 133,933 shares. Epoch Ptnrs Inc has 911,106 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 136,317 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Nbw Capital Ltd holds 0.78% or 27,974 shares in its portfolio. Checchi Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 2,754 shares. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Ltd Liability Com accumulated 144,710 shares. Ent Fincl Serv holds 262 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww Inc holds 51,510 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Palisade Cap Ltd Nj accumulated 10,800 shares. Eminence Cap L P invested in 2.03% or 1.34M shares. Raymond James Assocs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Moody Retail Bank Division, a Texas-based fund reported 42,201 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel has invested 0.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Baldwin Brothers Ma has 6 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock reported 20.14M shares.

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company has market cap of $27.41 billion. It develops and publishes games primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v. It has a 13.08 P/E ratio. Zombies brands; and license games from others, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars, as well as publishes and distributes games developed by third parties.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EA Stock Has Much to Prove to Investors Going Into Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: GE, GILD, SPOT, EA – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Electronic Arts (EA) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EA Stock Drops on Loss of Ronaldo in FIFA 20 – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Electronic Arts Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:EA) 15% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.54 million activity. 3,000 shares were sold by Schatz Jacob J., worth $306,330 on Monday, February 11. 10,000 shares were sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR, worth $1.01 million on Tuesday, February 12. Miele Laura had sold 1,250 shares worth $114,710. $1.23 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by Bruzzo Chris.

Among 14 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Electronic Arts has $120 highest and $88 lowest target. $107.13’s average target is 15.82% above currents $92.5 stock price. Electronic Arts had 26 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, February 11 by Buckingham Research. The rating was downgraded by M Partners on Friday, May 3 to “Neutral”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, February 21. The stock has “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, March 25. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Buckingham Research. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, July 22. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Monday, February 25.