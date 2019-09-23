Electronic Arts (EA) Holding Raised by Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda; Lowes Cos (LOW) Shareholder Cape Ann Savings Bank Cut Position as Stock Price Declined

Cape Ann Savings Bank decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 43.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Ann Savings Bank sold 4,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 5,408 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $545,000, down from 9,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Ann Savings Bank who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $110.83. About 3.16 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up About 3.5%; 05/03/2018 – RBA’s Lowe Keeps Benchmark Interest Rate at 1.5% (Full Text); 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Australia Has a Lot Riding on China Managing Debt Build-Up; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS TAX DISCUSSION IMPORTANT BUT NOT THE ONLY FACTOR IN INVESTMENT; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TRUMP TARIFF PROPOSAL COULD TURN BADLY IF ESCALATES; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: AUSTRALIA HAS A LOT RESTING ON CHINA MANAGING ITS DEBT; 23/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE BUILDS ABOUT $1B STAKE IN LOWE’S: CNBC/DJ; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, according to a new report; 01/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: REASONABLE TO EXPECT NEXT RATE MOVE WILL BE UP

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 42.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 223,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 744,731 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94.88M, up from 521,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $98.6. About 1.00 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F

Cape Ann Savings Bank, which manages about $86.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,027 shares to 14,899 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ballentine Partners Ltd Liability Com accumulated 6,868 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.24% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 9.94 million shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 21,727 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Llc holds 15,018 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The New York-based Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) Limited Partnership has invested 0.51% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Spark Invest Ltd Llc reported 30,600 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct reported 133,130 shares stake. First Republic Management Inc, California-based fund reported 621,393 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 2.13M shares stake. 4,450 are held by Savant Cap Lc. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holdings Public Limited has invested 0.14% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 1.35 million shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.08% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). New York-based Canandaigua Bancorporation Tru has invested 0.43% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.17% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 8.85M shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. On Wednesday, June 19 Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 2,030 shares. 250 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 20.37 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

