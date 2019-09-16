Electronic Arts (EA) Holding Maintained by Tdam Usa Inc; As Visa (V) Market Value Rose, Wisconsin Capital Management Boosted Position

Tdam Usa Inc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc bought 3,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 50,992 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.16M, up from 47,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $98.48. About 1.72 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 52.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 19,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 56,201 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.75M, up from 36,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. About 5.70 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 08/05/2018 – MyChargeBack: Visa’s New Regulations are Already Speeding up Dispute Resolution; 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA; 30/05/2018 – U.S. Toughens Visa Process for Chinese Nationals; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Net $2.6B; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan Ibrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 20/05/2018 – VIETNAM MAY OFFER 30-DAY VISA EXEMPTIONS FOR 12 NATIONS; 21/05/2018 – U.K. GOVT WON’T COMMENT ON SPECIFIC CASE OF ABRAMOVICH VISA; 09/05/2018 – VISA VISA, PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 609,035 are held by Technology Crossover Vi. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6 shares. Frontier Mgmt Ltd holds 0.42% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 546,299 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp owns 3,440 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Lazard Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 3.60 million shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & reported 3.40 million shares stake. Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership owns 338,004 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt reported 994,975 shares. Sg Americas Securities Llc has 0.08% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 138,358 are owned by Retirement Of Alabama. Spark Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 14,300 shares. National Invest Service Wi has 0.98% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 8,389 shares. Bokf Na has 10,154 shares. Stifel Corp holds 252,846 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma reported 62,628 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,368 shares to 206,986 shares, valued at $15.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 52,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,925 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cryder Capital Llp accumulated 10.14% or 395,049 shares. Klingenstein Fields Limited Company has invested 0.13% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Asset Mngmt Inc holds 1.42% or 454,684 shares. 5,182 are held by Westover Advsr Ltd Llc. Clal Insur Ent Hldg Limited accumulated 1.54% or 386,849 shares. Troy Asset Mgmt has 1% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Brown Advisory holds 3.43% or 6.90M shares. Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Co has 44,955 shares. Bowling Port Mngmt Limited Liability holds 7,669 shares. Moreover, Wespac Advsr Llc has 0.77% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Umb State Bank N A Mo holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 43,136 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.88% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Td Asset Management holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 4.24 million shares. Triangle Wealth Mngmt owns 19,101 shares for 1.71% of their portfolio.