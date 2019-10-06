Electronic Arts (EA) Holding Lifted by Vontobel Asset Management Inc; Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowered Its Position in Healthequity (HQY) by $15.32 Million

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 84.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 229,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 498,926 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.52 million, up from 269,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $95.61. About 2.00 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 37.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 235,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 398,873 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.09M, down from 634,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 493,637 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops; 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY); 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY SEES FY ADJ EPS 98C TO $1.04; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M

More notable recent HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Taking A Look Into What HealthEquity Has Purchased – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “HealthEquity Announces Closing of Follow-On Offering and Over-Allotment Option – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “HealthEquity Completes Acquisition of WageWorks Nasdaq:HQY – GlobeNewswire” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Healthequity Inc (HQY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HealthEquity Reports First Quarter Ended April 30, 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Soundtracks Feature Brand New Song ‘Que Calor’ by Major Lazer With J.Balvin and El Alfa – Business Wire” on September 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Examining The VanEck Esports ETF And Its 30% Surge This Year – Benzinga” published on September 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Experience WWII With Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, Coming Exclusively for Virtual Reality, on Oculus Rift – Business Wire” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Reasons to Ride Electronic Arts Stock Above $100 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Electronic Arts Stock Is Hopping Again Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 11, 2019.