Electronic Arts (EA) Holding Has Upped by Integre Asset Management Llc; As Rockwell Automation (ROK) Market Valuation Declined, Holder North Star Asset Management Increased Its Holding

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 2,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,495 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 million, up from 37,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $164.62. About 1.09 million shares traded or 18.49% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 9.30% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INCREASING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS VIEW; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION BOOSTING DIV 10%; 29/05/2018 – ROCKWELL TO START FIRST RESORT DEVELOPMENT IN CEBU PROVINCE; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3.5 TO 6.5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.70 TO $8.00, EST. $7.80; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY EPS $3.65-EPS $3.95; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.65 TO $3.95; 11/04/2018 – Lucas Museum Comes Forward as Buyer of Rockwell Painting; 05/04/2018 – Berkshire Museum Fight Ends With Approval to Sell Norman Rockwell Painting

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 15.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 3,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,388 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, up from 22,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $89.51. About 2.28 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 0.09% or 9,130 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 112,625 shares. Boston Advsr Lc has 0.06% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 6,160 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 18,389 shares. Hutchinson Cap Management Ca owns 0.07% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 1,335 shares. Fort Point Llc holds 0.13% or 1,659 shares in its portfolio. Bluestein R H And invested 0.02% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Shell Asset Mgmt owns 49,354 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,840 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 550 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rmb Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 10,745 shares. Kcm Advsr Limited Liability invested in 2,975 shares. The Minnesota-based Riverbridge Prns Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Cambiar Invsts Lc reported 187,536 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp invested 0.06% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5,450 shares to 133,387 shares, valued at $16.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel (NYSE:UPS) by 13,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,130 shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Insurance has 0.31% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 24,758 shares. Natixis holds 95,219 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Marathon Asset Llp reported 0.42% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co invested in 18,036 shares. Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.11% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Pitcairn Communication invested in 0.43% or 39,319 shares. Sit Investment Assocs Inc owns 16,175 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 844,067 shares. Leisure Cap Management reported 8,608 shares. 10,921 were accumulated by Van Eck Associate. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na has 0.05% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 1,991 shares. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.11% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Llc reported 160 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Assetmark reported 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Cypress Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,675 shares.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92 million and $165.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 3,628 shares to 25,723 shares, valued at $4.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 3,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,203 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

