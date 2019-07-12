Electronic Arts (EA) Holding Has Lifted by Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Value Rose While Consulta LTD Lowered Stake

Consulta Ltd decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 65.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consulta Ltd sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.42 million, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consulta Ltd who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $290.63. About 942,423 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT INCL VALIDATATION OF THERMO’S ONCOMINE; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Companies Expects to Initiate a Rights Offering of Up to $100M for Minority Hldrs; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.84, REV VIEW $23.60 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – TMO:RAPID MYCOPLASMA TEST METHOD ACCEPTED FOR QA/QC,LOT RELEASE; 16/03/2018 – U.S. to cover advanced genomic testing for Medicare cancer patients; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter Into Technology and Comml Collaboration; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS SAYS ASSAYS WILL INITIALLY BE LAUNCHED IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53M, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $92.88. About 1.48M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Public Ltd Company holds 0.56% or 52,500 shares. 1.01 million are owned by Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc. Glenview National Bank Tru Dept invested 0.35% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Steinberg Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.52% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Bollard Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 204 shares in its portfolio. Dorsey Whitney Tru Company Lc invested in 0.17% or 4,068 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 1,578 shares. Bright Rock Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 26,000 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.32% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 35,950 shares. Natl Pension Serv accumulated 392,704 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Lpl Lc has 0.05% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 77,967 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability invested in 1,038 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication holds 3.44M shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Mirae Asset Invests Com has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Consulta Ltd, which manages about $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 6,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $100.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $3.00 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.75 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.20B for 24.22 P/E if the $3.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.81 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zebra Management Limited Com accumulated 2,587 shares. Assetmark has 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Amp Cap Invsts Ltd reported 0.09% stake. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa owns 253,584 shares. First Mercantile Trust invested in 2,037 shares. Tdam Usa stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Massachusetts-based Srb Corp has invested 0.07% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Prudential Public Limited Com stated it has 0.29% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). First Personal Serv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 703 shares. Rampart Inv Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 0.25% or 21,255 shares. Caxton LP owns 26,299 shares. Coastline Co invested in 15,215 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc stated it has 10,918 shares. Moreover, Washington Bancorp has 0.02% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Bbva Compass Bank reported 0.03% stake.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 308,715 shares to 4.78 million shares, valued at $55.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 24,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 928,132 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.65 million activity. 1,250 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares with value of $114,710 were sold by Miele Laura. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold $1.01M worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Schatz Jacob J. sold 3,000 shares worth $306,330.