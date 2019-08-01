Electronic Arts (EA) Holding Has Boosted by Mig Capital Llc; Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Upped Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $450,000; Market Valuation Rose

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 876.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 100,264 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 10,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $55.77. About 5.31M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 23/05/2018 – Inside Grapeshot’s $325 million decision to sell to Oracle, despite some investors thinking it could have grown into a $1 billion startup; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: SCOOP: Oracle’ CEO Safra Catz Raises Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 11/04/2018 – Amobee Launches Sales Accelerator Solution, Powered by Oracle Data Cloud, Helping CPG Marketers Measure Offline Sales Impact of Campaigns in Progress; 07/03/2018 – Gates has been the richest person in the world for 18 of the past 24 years. The Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, took the third spot on the list with a net worth of $84 billion; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CASE AGAINST GOOGLE REMANDED FOR TRIAL ON DAMAGES; 28/04/2018 – OpenSource: Running the Vordel XML Gateway on Oracle VM; 21/03/2018 – Ithaca College Selects Oracle HCM Cloud to Optimize Staff and Faculty Engagement for Enhanced Student Success; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 15/03/2018 – Oracle Health Sciences Clinical One Named 2018 CARE Award Finalist

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 11,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 488,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.63M, up from 476,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $94.32. About 4.23M shares traded or 4.12% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss National Bank reported 1.01M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Sirios Mgmt Lp holds 1.48% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 240,193 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 501,670 shares. Investec Asset Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 108,561 shares. Moreover, Gru One Trading Lp has 0.02% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 27,805 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 8,444 shares. Nordea Inv Management has invested 0.11% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 39,319 were reported by Pitcairn. Virtu Fin Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 5,213 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Com holds 282,651 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 65,389 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 3,540 shares. Utah Retirement invested 0.11% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Doliver Advisors LP reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Credit Agricole S A holds 53,306 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.54 million activity. The insider Schatz Jacob J. sold 3,000 shares worth $306,330. Shares for $1.23 million were sold by Bruzzo Chris on Monday, February 11. The insider COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold $1.01 million.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21 million and $737.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 720,280 shares to 16.28M shares, valued at $57.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 465,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,176 shares, and cut its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Logan Capital Incorporated has 66,171 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 3,600 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Interocean Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 4,089 shares. Stifel Financial invested 0.19% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Com holds 0.11% or 17,357 shares in its portfolio. Security National owns 50,044 shares. Lifeplan Fin Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stated it has 10.38M shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Sit Assoc Inc reported 0.02% stake. Wedge Mngmt L LP Nc invested in 0.51% or 825,514 shares. Blue Fin Cap accumulated 5,604 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Covington Inv invested in 105,067 shares or 1.91% of the stock. Pinnacle Prns Inc holds 86,638 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Heartland Inc has invested 0.82% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Weitz Inv Management Incorporated has invested 1.79% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).