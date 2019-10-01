Electronic Arts (EA) Holding Has Boosted by Greenwood Capital Associates Llc; Windacre Partnership Boosted Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Position

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 99.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 33,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 67,982 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.88 million, up from 34,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $97.82. About 2.55M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION

Windacre Partnership Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc bought 85,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 1.81 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $182.41M, up from 1.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $102.31. About 248,408 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold NXST shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% less from 44.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eqis Cap Management invested in 0.02% or 2,687 shares. Assetmark has 0% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Aqr Management Limited Liability Corp has 36,351 shares. Miles owns 0.18% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 2,143 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Ny has invested 0.03% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 5,567 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc reported 179,362 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 0.03% or 32,018 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Group Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Moreover, First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Ubs Asset Americas reported 56,757 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability holds 8 shares. Qvt Fin LP reported 126,324 shares. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Virtu Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 3,886 shares.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Nexstar Digital Introduces TViQ Audience Solution Nasdaq:NXST – GlobeNewswire” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Value Investors Consider Nexstar Media (NXST) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “AT&T and CBS make peace as Nexstar conflict drags on – Dallas Business Journal” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “US court deals setback to FCC push to revamp media ownership rules – StreetInsider.com” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Market Volatility Impact Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NXST) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Electronic Arts Stock Lost 24.5% in October – Nasdaq” on November 09, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is EA the Gaming Stock to Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on March 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will Electronic Arts Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Electronic Arts’ (EA) Apex Legends on a Record-Breaking Spree – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 05, 2019.