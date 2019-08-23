Electronic Arts (EA) Holder Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Increased Its Position by $686,800; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Declined, Holder First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Cut Its Position

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 40.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 23,453 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38 million, up from 16,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $95.29. About 675,242 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 27,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 496,799 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.82 million, down from 523,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $48.37. About 4.51M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/26/2019: TYPE, GOOG, GOOGL, TWTR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco Systems: Back To Square One – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PVTL, VMW, CSIQ, CSCO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Walmart, GE, Cisco, Tapestry – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Athena Advisors Ltd invested 1.97% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tiemann Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.9% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). United Asset Strategies invested in 40,926 shares. Moreover, Plancorp Limited Co has 0.37% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wharton Business Grp Lc stated it has 278,205 shares. Hartford Financial Management invested 0.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Susquehanna Group Llp has 18,888 shares. Pittenger Anderson Incorporated reported 192,863 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Lederer Inv Counsel Ca accumulated 33,270 shares. Ajo Lp has invested 0.78% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Edgewood Limited Liability Company invested in 30,950 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cognios Cap Limited Liability Company reported 1.43% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Toth Financial Advisory Corporation accumulated 249,165 shares. 41,000 were reported by Wisconsin Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Oppenheimer And Com Inc holds 645,388 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31 million and $540.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 5,001 shares to 107,001 shares, valued at $11.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 22,951 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,999 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Int’l (NYSE:PM).

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 7,600 shares to 3,432 shares, valued at $417,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 35,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,174 shares, and cut its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,271 were reported by Zeke Capital Advisors. 224,762 were reported by Millennium Limited Liability. Bailard Incorporated stated it has 0.21% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Svcs Automobile Association reported 454,767 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon Corporation stated it has 0.06% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Heritage Wealth Advisors has 225 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Lp reported 0.1% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Cambridge Rech Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Primecap Mngmt Ca holds 0.07% or 989,925 shares in its portfolio. Tcw, a California-based fund reported 174,053 shares. Brown Advisory invested 1.21% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 30,365 shares. Scotia Capital holds 7,916 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP invested in 1.49M shares or 0.69% of the stock. Bb&T Corporation accumulated 6,279 shares or 0.01% of the stock.