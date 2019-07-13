Electronic Arts (EA) Holder Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Has Trimmed Stake; Holderness Investments Company Stake in Apple (AAPL) Raised as Market Value Rose

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 4,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,497 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, down from 24,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $92.82. About 2.40 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138

Holderness Investments Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holderness Investments Company bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,051 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28M, up from 30,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holderness Investments Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q REV. $61.1B, EST. $60.9B; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s plan to repatriate $285 billion in cash to the US could be a big boost for investors; 20/04/2018 – A source says the department previously investigated similar claims in 2016 and that a complaint from Apple was one factor that led to that probe; 25/05/2018 – Samsung has previously paid Apple $399 million to compensate for the infringement of some of the patents at issue in the case; 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Pegatron’s profit falls 24% on Chinese labor costs; 29/03/2018 – Apple releases iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 24/04/2018 – Apple Enters Correction Territory For Second Time This Year — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium; 17/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple, Part II”

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. York Mngmt Advisors Limited accumulated 0.79% or 173,451 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Schroder Invest Mgmt Gru holds 0.02% or 108,894 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.17% or 133,933 shares. Psagot Investment House Ltd reported 0% stake. 1,991 are held by Intrust Natl Bank Na. Tarbox Family Office invested in 81 shares. Cim Investment Mangement Inc owns 5,699 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. South Texas Money Management has 7,595 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tower Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Waratah Capital Advsr Limited holds 0.39% or 36,525 shares. Fosun reported 5,667 shares stake. Paloma Partners Management reported 9,892 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning Corporation invested in 4,406 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,574 shares to 130,287 shares, valued at $21.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 9,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.65 million activity. Miele Laura also sold $114,710 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares. Shares for $1.01M were sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR. Schatz Jacob J. sold $306,330 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Monday, February 11.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, down 300.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.07 per share. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks invested in 1.35 million shares or 1.35% of the stock. Doliver Advisors Limited Partnership owns 6,480 shares. Advisor Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 145,961 shares. Thornburg Investment Management holds 218,471 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Com reported 0.07% stake. Blume holds 6.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 67,005 shares. Summit Fin Strategies has 0.62% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6,460 shares. The California-based Stevens First Principles Inv Advsr has invested 0.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Vigilant Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 3.37% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Haverford Services owns 76,393 shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd accumulated 0.32% or 30,911 shares. Lucas Cap Management owns 30,947 shares or 6.94% of their US portfolio. Hamel Assoc Incorporated reported 48,221 shares. F&V Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,731 shares. South Dakota Inv Council has 3.4% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 847,498 shares.

