Electronic Arts (EA) Holder Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Has Increased Stake by $2.05 Million; Horizon Investments Has Decreased Tiffany Co New Com (TIF) Stake by $2.37 Million; Shares Declined

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in Tiffany Co New Com (TIF) by 90.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 22,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 2,381 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251,000, down from 24,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Tiffany Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $88.6. About 1.49 million shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – In focus: trade concerns, U.S. politics, Tiffany earnings and JOLTS data; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES FISCAL 2018 WORLDWIDE NET SALES INCREASING BY HIGH-SINGLE-DIGIT PCT OVER PRIOR YEAR; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY 4Q ADJ EPS $1.67; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co 4Q Net $61.9M; 13/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $120 TARGET PRICE; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – NET INVENTORIES OF $2.3 BLN AT JANUARY 31, 2018 WERE 4% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N FY SHR VIEW $4.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS INCREASING TO A RANGE OF $4.25 – $4.45 PER DILUTED SHARE; 16/03/2018 – Heard on the Street — Tiffany Is on the Right Track; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES MID-TO-HIGH-SINGLE-DIGIT COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH FOR 2018

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 237.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 20,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 28,895 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 8,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $90.1. About 2.79M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fca Corporation Tx reported 0.08% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). First Mercantile has invested 0.05% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Bamco Inc Ny invested in 117,324 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Partners has invested 0.05% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Goldman Sachs Gru Inc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Los Angeles Capital Equity Research Incorporated holds 0.12% or 217,423 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 16,588 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 108,561 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 42,741 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Scopus Asset LP holds 1.32% or 445,000 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 0% or 30,365 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 1.36M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vision Capital Mngmt has invested 0.76% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Tudor Investment Et Al reported 16,455 shares.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “‘Apex Legends’ charges up EA’s quarterly revenue beat – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Stocks to Buy on the Trade War Dip – Investorplace.com” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Electronic Arts Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Solid Demand for Educational Toys to Drive Toys & Games Industry – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.54 million activity. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR had sold 10,000 shares worth $1.01M on Tuesday, February 12. 12,000 shares were sold by Bruzzo Chris, worth $1.23M on Monday, February 11.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 6,183 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $830,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 12,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,615 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 10.26% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.17 per share. TIF’s profit will be $127.48 million for 21.10 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.94% EPS growth.