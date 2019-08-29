Electronic Arts (EA) Holder Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Raised Holding; As Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Market Value Declined, Echo Street Capital Management Has Boosted Holding

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 237.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 20,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 28,895 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, up from 8,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $92.4. About 3.49M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 13.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 162,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.19M, up from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $13.98. About 2.88 million shares traded or 45.73% up from the average. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 07/03/2018 FocusPoint announces direct investment private placement on acquisition of twenty-five (25) Extended Stay America (“ESA”) hotel; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA 1Q DISTRIBUTION 22C/SHR, WAS 21C,EST. 23C; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION 4.8% TO $0.22/PAIRED SHARE; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Extended Stay America ‘BB-‘ Rtg Otlk To Positive; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q EPS 8c; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +3.7%; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App; 27/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA NAMES BRIAN T. NICHOLSON AS CFO

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $293,938 activity. 10,000 Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) shares with value of $146,294 were bought by Halkyard Jonathan S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Int Gru Inc Inc owns 3,977 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Landscape Cap Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.28% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Numerixs Invest Technologies Incorporated, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 24,400 shares. Hilltop owns 10,237 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Schroder Inv Gru owns 4.29 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl Gru accumulated 6.66 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Hamlin Lc holds 2.35% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 2.94M shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Kirr Marbach & Ltd Liability Co In stated it has 580,917 shares or 2.54% of all its holdings. Elk Creek Prns Ltd Com reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). First Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.06% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) or 148,519 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Ameriprise holds 0.06% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) or 7.26 million shares.

More notable recent Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Etsy Is Cratering After Q2 2019, and Why Should Investors Stay the Course? – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “We Think Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Extended Stay America Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “I Told You The Market Will Get Wild – Prepare To Be Whipsawed Again – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Livongo to Present at Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Healthcare Conference – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 55,515 shares to 45,390 shares, valued at $21.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 20,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,934 shares, and cut its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI).

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GM, EA, ZS – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Electronic Arts Jumped 17% in January – Nasdaq” published on February 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Stock Market Today: The Tariff Man Is Back – Investorplace.com” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After “Apex Legends Season 2″ Disappointment, Is Electronic Arts a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Electronic Arts Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Investment Management Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corp stated it has 222,182 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank has 210 shares. Alkeon Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.81% or 1.60 million shares. World Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0.11% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 20,505 shares. Peapack Gladstone Finance Corp holds 3,377 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 13,412 shares or 0% of the stock. Schwartz Inv Counsel holds 38,000 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Cornerstone Advsr has 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Wetherby Asset Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 5.80M shares. Goldman Sachs Grp invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Tb Alternative Assets Limited holds 0.21% or 11,200 shares.