Electronic Arts (EA) Holder Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Upped Its Holding by $2.05 Million as Share Value Declined; As Amc Networks (AMCX) Valuation Declined, S Muoio & Company Lowered by $431,200 Its Stake

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 10.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.37% . The institutional investor held 65,008 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, down from 72,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $50.16. About 414,666 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 11.34% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $57; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 30/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – AMC Networks Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SEES IMPROVEMENT IN 2Q ADVERTISING REVENUE; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Net $156.9M; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q EPS $2.54; 24/04/2018 – AMC Networks Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 15 Days; 23/05/2018 – Variety: AMC Networks International Strikes Rooftop Deal for VR Factual Fare; 15/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 237.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 20,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 28,895 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 8,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $89.56. About 2.46M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold AMCX shares while 108 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 3.19% more from 49.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.01% stake. Alps Advisors has invested 0% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Pinnacle Associates Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 21,289 shares. Heartland Advsrs holds 0.48% or 113,905 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 9,965 shares. Stifel Fincl invested 0.01% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Citigroup Inc stated it has 168,171 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.04% or 93,447 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 64,150 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 585,300 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.01% or 261,871 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council holds 44,282 shares. Cap Assocs New York reported 0.6% stake. 12,100 were accumulated by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Com Limited Com. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 9,599 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83M and $109.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Device Tech Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 118,000 shares to 170,500 shares, valued at $8.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Usg Corp (NYSE:USG) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 53,320 shares to 230,541 shares, valued at $65.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) by 14,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.