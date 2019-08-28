Electronic Arts (EA) Holder Mig Capital Has Raised Position by $1.19 Million as Share Price Declined; Compton Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $306,160

Compton Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc sold 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,232 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, down from 1,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $868.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $6.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1755.26. About 527,639 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – AMAZON SAYS EXTENDS ELIGIBILITY FOR DISCOUNTED PRIME MEMBERSHIP TO INCLUDE QUALIFYING RECIPIENTS OF MEDICAID; 14/05/2018 – Amazon adopts new policy to promote board diversity; 04/04/2018 – Rob Urban: Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner; 29/03/2018 – Former Walmart US CEO says Congress should consider splitting up Amazon; 06/04/2018 – Greycroft co-founder Alan Patricof said Friday Amazon is “not necessarily” a bad company; 16/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos considers these 3 CEOs his role models; 01/05/2018 – WS Development And PSP Investments Announce Major Office Lease With Amazon In Boston Seaport; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 16/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE, AMAZON, JPMORGAN JV IS SAID HARD TO FIND CEO : CNBC; 07/05/2018 – Amazon.com, Inc. Announces Commencement of Offer to Exchange Certain Outstanding Unregistered Notes for New Registered Notes

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 11,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 488,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.63M, up from 476,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $92.3. About 414,257 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 0.95% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,009 shares. Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri reported 2.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oakbrook Invests Ltd Com has 1.69% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 15,679 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 143,432 shares or 2.29% of all its holdings. Scotia has 48,130 shares. 4,759 were reported by Monetary Grp Inc. Shine Invest Advisory invested in 0.56% or 676 shares. Page Arthur B owns 793 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Aldebaran Fincl Inc invested 4.39% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Convergence Lc holds 0.9% or 2,320 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 31,451 shares. 47,500 are owned by Scge Mgmt Lp. Connable Office holds 3,026 shares. Counselors stated it has 1.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Security National Bank & Trust Of So Dak reported 233 shares stake.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWF, AMZN, V, CSCO – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Flat Subscription Rate, Custom Algorithms And Mobile Plans: Meet iFlip – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Is This Stock Going to Be the Latest Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Casualty? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Pentagon head orders cloud contract review – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon: Fundamental Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 69.99 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Grp Inc has invested 0.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 92,245 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 328 shares. 224,762 are held by Millennium Limited Liability Co. 506,529 are held by Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability Company. Majedie Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Raymond James Assocs has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). South Texas Money Management owns 7,595 shares. Proshare Advsr Lc owns 237,116 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Washington Trust Fincl Bank accumulated 1,139 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk holds 0.09% or 248,950 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1,838 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% or 152,286 shares. South Dakota Investment Council reported 5,500 shares.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21 million and $737.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc by 86,071 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $55.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 5.23M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.74 million shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons to Believe in the Contrarian Case for EA Stock – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Electronic Arts, P&G, GE, Spotify – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Now Is the Right Time to Buy and Keep Electronic Arts Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Electronic Arts +5.8% as earnings prompt Cowen upgrade – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.