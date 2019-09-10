Electronic Arts (EA) Holder Marshall Wace Llp Has Upped Stake by $37.54 Million as Share Price Declined; Saratoga Research & Investment Management Stake in Amgen (AMGN) Raised by $491,400

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Amgen (AMGN) by 24.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 2,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 13,143 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 10,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Amgen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $6.43 during the last trading session, reaching $195.9. About 3.08 million shares traded or 0.82% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Preliminary Proration Factor for Tender Offer Is Approximately 95.9%; 11/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Novartis presents first-of-its-kind evidence at AAN reinforcing robust and consistent efficacy of AimovigTM* (erenumab) for migraine patients with multiple treatment failures; 26/04/2018 – Amgen Bond Trading 35x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 24/04/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O SAYS PRESSING AMGEN INC AMGN.O , RIVALS TO CHANGE DYNAMIC OF HIGH LIST PRICES, DEEP REBATES ON NEW MIGRAINE MEDICINES; 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR; 10/04/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Conference Apr 15

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Electronic Arts (EA) by 285.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 371,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 501,670 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.99M, up from 130,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Electronic Arts for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $98.94. About 2.76M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, E&G Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.28% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0.31% or 3.84M shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 672,220 shares. Moreover, Quantum Capital has 0.53% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 5,216 shares. Curbstone Mngmt Corp has invested 0.14% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 871,272 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Budros Ruhlin Roe Inc holds 5,390 shares. Psagot House accumulated 25,561 shares. Greenleaf Tru holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 12,588 shares. Wms Prns Limited Com invested in 0.26% or 5,528 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Commerce Lc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 134,800 shares. Martin And Co Tn stated it has 0.33% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Amp Cap Limited reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Farmers And Merchants Invests holds 25,932 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Daiwa Sb Invs Limited owns 0.2% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 5,450 shares.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Amgen Finally Buy Alexion Pharmaceuticals? – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/29/2019: CANF, AZN, IBIO, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – SPYG, AVGO, AMGN, ADP – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amgen offer for Alexion isn’t crazy – Mizuho – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SAIA, COTY, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Ltd New (NYSE:ACN) by 11,106 shares to 148,251 shares, valued at $26.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,469 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Electronic Arts Jumped 17% in January – Nasdaq” on February 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Need for Speed Heat Arrives on November 8th, Burning All Limits – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Electronic Arts Boosts Gaming Lineup With Need for Speed Heat – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Esports and Lucrative Licenses Might Save Electronic Arts Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EA Stock Is Fairly Valued, but That Doesnâ€™t Mean It Canâ€™t Still Pop – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of America De has 0.04% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 2.37M shares. Invesco Ltd holds 5.80 million shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited Company accumulated 16.44M shares or 0.2% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 2,344 shares. Kj Harrison And Prtnrs Inc holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 15,200 shares. Comerica Bank has 79,526 shares. Gmt Cap holds 23,320 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Moreover, Ally Fincl Inc has 0.68% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Private Harbour Invest Counsel Limited reported 12,712 shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. Kepos LP invested in 0.15% or 20,137 shares. Mackenzie stated it has 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Luxor Capital Grp Ltd Partnership invested 0.07% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Korea Invest reported 218,096 shares stake. Fiduciary Tru Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 2,914 shares.