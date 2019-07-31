Electronic Arts (EA) Holder Markel Lifted Stake; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, One Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $304,479

One Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc sold 1,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,586 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.76 million, down from 37,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $979.82B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $212.96. About 65.15M shares traded or 145.27% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS IN ITS ORDER, COURT ALSO APPROVED FORM OF NOTICE OF SETTLEMENT, SET HEARING DATE OF JULY 20 – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Aluminum is used in most of Apple’s popular products, including the iPhone, iPad and iMac; 04/05/2018 – Apple hits record high after Buffett’s Berkshire increases stake; 24/04/2018 – Analyst downgrades big Apple chip supplier due to declining iPhone demand; 15/05/2018 – APPLE-SAMSUNG BATTLE OVER SMARTPHONE PATENTS REVIVES 2011 FIGHT; 14/03/2018 – Brand Rankings Give Two Different Views of Apple, Google — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Startup Affirm Creates Apple Pay Credit Card Without the Plastic; 23/05/2018 – OpenX Taps Former Google, Apple Executive Jacqueline Berg to Lead North America Publisher Partnerships; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a Mar. 27 event focused on education; 03/04/2018 – Apple Insists iPhone Users Enroll In Apple Pay With a Red Badge That Won’t Go Away

Markel Corp increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 112,400 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.42 million, up from 105,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.41B market cap company. The stock increased 4.44% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $92.5. About 10.10M shares traded or 156.63% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investec Asset Mngmt North America invested in 22,575 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Beach Investment Mgmt Limited Co has 1.4% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,091 shares. Ellington Mngmt Gru Lc has invested 0.73% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Brookstone Cap Mgmt has invested 0.46% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lee Danner & Bass Inc owns 131,991 shares or 2.76% of their US portfolio. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 124,990 shares for 3.87% of their portfolio. Ltd Ca reported 0.4% stake. Moreover, Peconic Prns Ltd Liability Co has 0.09% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 8,400 are held by Glynn Capital Mgmt Ltd. Mathes Inc holds 2.12% or 21,938 shares. Argyle Cap Management holds 0.1% or 1,380 shares in its portfolio. Srb reported 0.07% stake. Moreover, Davenport & Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.96% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sprott holds 2.09% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 50,610 shares. Clarkston Capital Prns Lc owns 7,699 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36M and $562.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW) by 70,693 shares to 502,289 shares, valued at $21.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (EMCG) by 40,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,016 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT).

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Deere (NYSE:DE) by 89,500 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $160.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.54 million activity. Shares for $306,330 were sold by Schatz Jacob J.. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold $1.01M. 1,250 shares were sold by Miele Laura, worth $114,710 on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Management Ltd Company has invested 0.1% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 755,463 shares. Yorktown Mngmt & Inc holds 2,500 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Umb Bancorp N A Mo invested 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Uss Invest Management Limited invested in 0.05% or 46,600 shares. Fca Tx has invested 0.08% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Nomura Asset Management Limited accumulated 341,119 shares or 0.34% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 74,965 shares. Vision Capital Mngmt accumulated 26,902 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Allstate Corp has 0.04% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 13,340 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 92,245 shares. Howe And Rusling holds 0.12% or 6,972 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na holds 0.02% or 9,684 shares. Covington Capital Management accumulated 35,385 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).