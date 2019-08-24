Electronic Arts (EA) Holder Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Upped Position; John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) Shareholder Mathes Company Has Raised Stake by $359,450

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 86.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 64,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 139,841 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $92.91. About 2.87 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 32,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $101.08. About 196,690 shares traded or 21.24% up from the average. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 34C; 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – JBT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $3.94; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.95-Adj EPS $4.15

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09M and $196.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16,725 shares to 21,938 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 275,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) (NYSE:F) by 149,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,700 shares, and cut its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR).

