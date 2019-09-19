Electronic Arts (EA) Holder Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Upped Its Stake by $324,210 as Share Value Declined; As Fsm (FSM) Share Price Rose, Holder Davenport & Company Has Cut Its Stake

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 869.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 3,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 3,579 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $362,000, up from 369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $99.69. About 2.35 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted

Davenport & Company Llc decreased its stake in Fsm (FSM) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc sold 215,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% . The institutional investor held 1.48M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.23M, down from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Fsm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $553.34 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.45. About 1.68 million shares traded. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 15/03/2018 – Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2017; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR HAD DISCUSSIONS W/ POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 10/05/2018 – FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC FVI.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$8.50 FROM C$8.25; 09/03/2018 FORTBET SAYS IT OWNS 95.84% IN FORTUNA AS OF MARCH 9; 05/04/2018 – Madame Fortuna is Back; Purina and PetSmart Team Up Again to Help Consumers ‘Save a Fortune’; 07/05/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Helps Amplify Jarritos® “Destapa Tu Fortuna” Campaign; 30/05/2018 – AgileField and StarfishETL Partner to Provide FSM Integration Solutions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold FSM shares while 23 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 50.76 million shares or 16.31% less from 60.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 22,084 shares. Art Ltd Llc owns 87,675 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Liability Com owns 4,845 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Grp has 85,364 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Llc holds 19,339 shares. Moreover, Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership has 0.09% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 1.37M shares. Pcj Inv Counsel Limited has 0.03% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership owns 382,562 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has 235,034 shares. Citigroup reported 54,414 shares stake. Virtu Fin Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Morgan Stanley holds 5.96M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Manufacturers Life Insur Company The stated it has 331,610 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Permanens Cap LP reported 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM).

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13B and $8.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bsck by 16,123 shares to 965,564 shares, valued at $20.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wba by 6,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,107 shares, and has risen its stake in Bud (NYSE:BUD).

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $815.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 11,800 shares to 70,673 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 6,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,319 shares, and cut its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.