Electronic Arts (EA) Holder Kerrisdale Advisers Has Increased Stake by $27.37 Million; As Northern Oil & Gas Nev (NOG) Market Valuation Declined, Sir Capital Management LP Has Increased Holding by $4.66 Million

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NOG) by 712.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 2.33M shares as the company’s stock declined 34.68% . The hedge fund held 2.66 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.28 million, up from 326,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $677.54M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.7. About 5.31 million shares traded. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has declined 52.63% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Names Brandon Elliott President, Oper Chie; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR UPGRADES NORTHERN OIL & GAS TO ‘B-‘ FROM ‘SD’; OUTLOOK NE; 07/05/2018 – Northern Oil 1Q EPS 5c; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS 1Q ADJ EPS 17C, EST. 12C; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS 1Q REV. $66.6M, EST. $77.2M; 24/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GA NAMES MICHAEL REGER CEO; 19/03/2018 NORTHERN OIL AND GAS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM THIS OFFERING TO CONTINUE TO PURSUE ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES, TO FUND ITS DRILLING PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Northern Oil Sees Deal Closing in Approximately 40 Day; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Northern Oil And Gas’ Cfr To Caa1; Pdr To Caa1-PD/LD; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS – SEES TOTAL REVISED CAPITAL BUDGET $185 MLN – $200 MLN FOR 2018

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 258.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 271,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 375,832 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.20 million, up from 104,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $91.97. About 3.50M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.01 million activity. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold $1.01 million worth of stock. Schatz Jacob J. sold 3,000 shares worth $306,330.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Techs Crossover Management Vi Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 609,035 shares. Japan-based Norinchukin Fincl Bank The has invested 0.07% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Davidson Invest accumulated 86,895 shares or 0.93% of the stock. First Citizens Natl Bank And Trust holds 0.22% or 19,512 shares. Amer Century Companies invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Copper Rock Cap Prtnrs Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 173,190 shares. Pacific Glob Mgmt Co invested in 0.11% or 4,790 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 0.48% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Aperio Gru Limited Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 152,286 shares. Provise Gp Lc stated it has 0.05% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Grp One Trading Limited Partnership stated it has 27,805 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.04% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Bailard accumulated 33,252 shares or 0.21% of the stock. First Republic Management Inc owns 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 11,345 shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 0.05% or 99,261 shares.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $544.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 65,073 shares to 23,927 shares, valued at $903,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 105,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,038 shares, and cut its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New.

