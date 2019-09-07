Electronic Arts (EA) Holder Johnson Financial Group Raised Its Position by $452,985; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Shareholder Athena Capital Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $665,620

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 52.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 460 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 422 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $611,000, down from 882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $906.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – AMAZON’S CLOUD IS SAID MULLING CORPORATE TRAINING SERVICE: CNBC; 26/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights a New Series, Cortes — Steven Spielberg and Steven Zaillian Set to Executive Produce and Javier Bardem Set to Star and Executive Produce; 20/04/2018 – Amazon will host former FBI director James Comey next week; 30/05/2018 – During Amazon’s annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, CEO Jeff Bezos acknowledged the e-commerce giant has come under a lot of scrutiny this year; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba; 16/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: Amazon’s still weighing whether to sublease tower space at Rainier Square, a source tells; 21/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos counted the Oracle of Omaha as someone worth listening to; 08/05/2018 – Response Mag: Amazon Offers Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System; 02/04/2018 – Nasdaq eyes correction as Amazon, Tesla weigh; 25/04/2018 – EBay Gives Disappointing Outlook, Highlighting Threat of Amazon

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 190.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 4,485 shares as the company's stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 6,835 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $695,000, up from 2,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $98.53. About 2.89 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $398.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Easterly Govt Pptys Inc by 19,319 shares to 43,550 shares, valued at $888,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 2,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,494 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 99.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlas Browninc invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Riverpark Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 13,787 shares or 5.6% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested in 1.45M shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi owns 0.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 18,513 shares. Moreover, Cap Fund Mngmt Sa has 0.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,040 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.36% or 3,095 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Inc holds 344 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Seabridge Inv Limited Liability Company owns 292 shares. Iron Lc holds 749 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Davis invested 4.57% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Avalon Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 1.26% or 31,073 shares. Greenbrier Ptnrs Cap Management Lc owns 11.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 35,000 shares. Cypress Ltd Com (Wy) accumulated 952 shares or 2.26% of the stock. 5,736 were reported by Strategic Advsr Ltd. Hemenway Limited Liability accumulated 1.42% or 4,938 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon.com is Now Oversold (AMZN) – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “E-Commerce Gathers Steam in India: AMZN, WMT, BABA in Focus – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “2 Big Reasons to Buy and Hold Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VOX) by 3,874 shares to 12,894 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fd (VSS) by 40,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,813 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB).