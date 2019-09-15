Electronic Arts (EA) Holder Investment House Lifted Its Stake by $305,020 as Valuation Declined; Ttm Technologies (TTMI) Shareholder Paradigm Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $6.68 Million

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ttm Technologies Inc. (TTMI) by 28.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold 668,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.40% . The institutional investor held 1.65M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.79M, down from 2.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ttm Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.23. About 1.24M shares traded or 10.77% up from the average. TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) has declined 39.64% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TTMI News: 10/04/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. Receives Excellent Supplier Award From United Automotive Electronic Systems Co., Ltd; 16/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 TTM Tech Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – TTM TECH SEES 2Q REV. $700M TO $750.0M, EST. $652.2M; 23/04/2018 – DJ TTM Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTMI); 02/05/2018 – TTM TECH 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 26C; 11/04/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. to Host Analyst and Investor Day on May 24, 2018; 11/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 02/05/2018 – TTM TECH SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 34C TO 40C, EST. 33C

Investment House Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 61.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc bought 3,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 7,965 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $807,000, up from 4,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $98.48. About 586,031 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal General Group Public Lc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.10 million shares. Atlanta Capital Mngmt Com L L C stated it has 350,571 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa holds 29,106 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Research reported 87,212 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 82,612 shares. New Jersey-based Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Technologies Crossover Mngmt Vi Ltd Liability Co accumulated 609,035 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 3.40M shares. Inv House Ltd Llc has 7,965 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. M&T Retail Bank Corporation has 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 20,273 shares. Bessemer Gru invested in 1,197 shares. Element Cap Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 23,545 shares. Mufg Americas owns 76,115 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 836,750 shares. Bb&T has 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61M and $955.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 14,255 shares to 1,585 shares, valued at $254,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,426 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 23 investors sold TTMI shares while 45 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 110.43 million shares or 1.32% less from 111.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 253,590 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott holds 23,017 shares. Comerica Bankshares reported 0.03% in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). National Bank Of Mellon reported 1.39 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.01% or 63,700 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Oppenheimer Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 206,948 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain invested in 0% or 25 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 55,187 shares. James Inv Research has invested 0.01% in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Schroder Invest Group has invested 0% in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). The Tennessee-based First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.01% in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 4.96M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Needham Investment Ltd owns 170,000 shares.

Analysts await TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.22 per share. TTMI’s profit will be $23.21 million for 13.90 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by TTM Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 633.33% EPS growth.

