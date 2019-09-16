Electronic Arts (EA) Holder Hrt Financial Lowered Its Stake by $1.22 Million as Valuation Declined; Rci Hospitality Hldgs (RICK) Holder Moab Capital Partners Boosted Its Position by $967,997 as Market Valuation Declined

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Rci Hospitality Hldgs Inc (RICK) by 28.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 56,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.05% . The hedge fund held 253,631 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.44M, up from 196,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Rci Hospitality Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $171.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17.8. About 85,529 shares traded or 15.27% up from the average. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) has declined 47.99% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RICK News: 07/03/2018 – RCI MAINTAINING FY18 FCF TARGET OF $23M; 15/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES A €750M BOND MATURING IN NOV. 2026; 10/04/2018 – RCI 2Q18 Club & Restaurant Total & Same-Store Sales Continue to Grow; 14/05/2018 – RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Leading the Way in Sustainability; 08/05/2018 – RCI Adds to Affiliate Advertising Program to Bolster an Already Robust Array of Options; 07/03/2018 – RCI Hospitality 1Q Rev $41.2M; 13/04/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : PLACEMENT OF A 722.8 MILLION EURO SECURITIZATION BACKED BY FRENCH AUTO LOANS; 09/05/2018 – RCI® Transforms Social Media Monitoring with TravelVUE(SM); 25/05/2018 – RCI CEO Conference Call with Seeking Alpha Columnist; 10/05/2018 – RCI Hospitality 2Q Rev $41.2M

Hrt Financial Llc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 84.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc sold 12,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 2,299 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $232,000, down from 14,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $98.48. About 1.72M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market

Moab Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $470.71 million and $307.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J Alexanders Hldgs Inc by 80,044 shares to 137,592 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 686,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 771,309 shares, and cut its stake in Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ:CSWC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold RICK shares while 16 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 4.41 million shares or 3.58% less from 4.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 18,237 shares. 2,309 were accumulated by Citigroup Inc. Amer Intl Grp Inc reported 5,751 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock stated it has 547,474 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0% in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK). Strs Ohio holds 0% or 23,900 shares. The Arizona-based Tci Wealth Inc has invested 0% in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK). 40,838 are held by Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability. Schafer Cullen Mgmt invested in 0% or 19,000 shares. Susquehanna Intll Grp Llp has invested 0% in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK). Charles Schwab Inv stated it has 21,224 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership reported 58,729 shares. Scott And Selber Inc accumulated 25,000 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Globeflex Capital Lp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) for 10,805 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 6,019 shares.

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $1.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 10,135 shares to 13,301 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 6,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,668 shares, and has risen its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:SFM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,187 are owned by Finemark Bank & Trust. Strategic Advsr Lc holds 45,423 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins reported 59,091 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 1.75M shares. Weatherly Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 7,925 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 14,294 shares. Capstone Invest Advsr Limited Liability holds 7,094 shares. Geode Ltd Liability Corp holds 4.02M shares. Northern Tru, a Illinois-based fund reported 3.69 million shares. 108,793 are owned by Sg Americas Ltd. 115,759 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Company has 11,858 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Yorktown Mgmt Communication invested in 2,500 shares. Blackrock has 18.28M shares.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $185.67M for 39.08 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.

