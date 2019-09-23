Electronic Arts (EA) Holder Group One Trading LP Has Raised Stake; Micron Technology (MU) Shares Rose While Mutual Of America Capital Management Lowered Its Position

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc. (MU) by 26.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 53,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 147,782 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.70M, down from 200,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $49.76. About 12.59 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 54.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 15,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 43,016 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.36 million, up from 27,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $98.26. About 1.27 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10B and $7.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc/Nj (NYSE:MRK) by 16,213 shares to 410,569 shares, valued at $34.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kemet Corp. (NYSE:KEM) by 51,748 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH).

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.61 million for 30.34 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $11.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novocure Ltd (Call) by 67,700 shares to 24,300 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smartsheet Inc (Put) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,400 shares, and cut its stake in Gsv Cap Corp (NASDAQ:GSVC).