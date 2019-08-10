Electronic Arts (EA) Holder Frontier Capital Management Co Has Lowered Its Position; As Activision Blizz (ATVI) Share Value Rose, Channing Capital Management Upped Its Position by $2.42 Million

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizz (ATVI) by 72.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 53,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 127,845 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 74,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizz for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.06. About 10.67M shares traded or 59.55% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 20/04/2018 – Call of Duty® World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Makes Seattle Debut April 20-22; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Lifts Activision Citing Benefits of Tax Overhaul — Market Talk; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Adj EPS $2.46; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CEO SAYS FORNITE GAME IS EXPANDING GAMING MARKET; 30/03/2018 – Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Brings Competitive Season to United Kingdom; 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™—New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14; 22/05/2018 – Activision ‘Best Positioned’ for Coming Billion-Dollar Bonanza; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) by 30.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 189,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 438,753 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.59 million, down from 627,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $91.97. About 3.50 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc

