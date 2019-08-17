Electronic Arts (EA) Holder Focused Wealth Management Trimmed Stake by $344,612 as Share Price Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Taurus Asset Management Cut by $764,595 Its Holding

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 6,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 250,260 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.52 million, down from 256,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–Update; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer Remix: @Microsoft and @intel could rule the world again; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed; 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 05/04/2018 – Outreach Hires Microsoft’s Pavel Dmitriev To Head Machine Learning Team; 23/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft, Google Reveal AI Efforts to Go ‘Full Duplex’; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson out as Microsoft reorganizes

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 46.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 3,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 3,879 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394,000, down from 7,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $89.56. About 2.46 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $330.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invitae Corp by 22,773 shares to 30,773 shares, valued at $721,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (KBE) by 11,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,676 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50 million and $715.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,958 shares to 12,052 shares, valued at $21.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 13,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

