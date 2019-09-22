Electronic Arts (EA) Holder Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Lifted Stake by $28.38 Million as Valuation Declined; Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Stake Has Upped by D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.08 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.42. About 1.70M shares traded or 4.13% up from the average. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY FILES FOR EXCLUSION FROM SECTION 232 TARIFFS; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018 WERE $42 MILLION; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Files For Exclusion From Tariffs For JV Formed With China-based Company — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 11/05/2018 – WPXI: #BREAKING: Police have uncovered a suspected meth lab at a Motel 6 in Allegheny Co. Chopper 11 is live over the sce…; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies Volume Jumps Almost Six Times Average; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INVESTMENT TO EXPAND ITS ISO-THERMAL FORGING AND HEAT TREATING CAPACITIES; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q EPS 42c; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ATI’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 32c

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 42.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 223,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 744,731 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94.88 million, up from 521,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $98.7. About 2.64 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Upcoming Earnings Results Are Critical for EA Stock – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Has Electronic Arts Finally Cracked the “Star Wars” Code? – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “Now’s the Time to Buy These Video Game Stocks – The Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) Gains From Expanding Games Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Electronic Arts Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:EA) 15% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $986.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 143,907 shares to 326,474 shares, valued at $213.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. World Asset has invested 0.1% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 71,006 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Wells Fargo Com Mn reported 1.75 million shares stake. Barclays Plc has invested 0.08% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Wedgewood holds 272,032 shares or 2.33% of its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 254,660 shares. Moreover, Moore Capital LP has 0.36% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 150,000 shares. Moreover, Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.04% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 7,639 shares. Whittier Tru invested in 306 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 1.07 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp holds 0.23% or 16,232 shares. 1,931 are held by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Company Llc. Banque Pictet Cie Sa reported 0.47% stake. Fort LP owns 2,323 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 823 shares.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $295,388 activity. Harris Timothy J bought $51,620 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) on Wednesday, August 14. $35,060 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) was bought by Davis Elliot S. Shares for $36,340 were bought by Powers Elizabeth C on Wednesday, August 14. Kramer Kevin B also bought $44,208 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) on Wednesday, August 14. $36,360 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) was bought by BALL M LEROY.

More notable recent Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “ATI completes sale of oil and gas rights in New Mexico – Pittsburgh Business Times” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Allegheny Tech sees Q1 earnings below consensus – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “ATI to maintain current production schedules for Boeing – Pittsburgh Business Times” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold ATI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 129.90 million shares or 1.66% less from 132.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Valley National Advisers has 0% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 119 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Grp Inc Inc owns 842 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Tci Wealth Advsr has 277 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 1.24M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 193,694 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 91,466 shares. 18,126 were reported by Nomura. 80 were reported by Parkside Finance Fincl Bank Trust. Huntington Natl Bank holds 379 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1.23M are owned by Royal National Bank Of Canada. Paradigm Mgmt Ny reported 90,150 shares stake. Massmutual Tru Communication Fsb Adv holds 0% or 343 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 5,791 shares or 0% of the stock.